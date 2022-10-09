‘Sister Wives’ Drama Makes for Good Reality TV but Are They Crossing the Line When It Comes to Their Kids?

Sister Wives is one of TLC’s most popular and profitable series. Its 17th season continues to draw large viewers weekly. Once a show about the loving bond between the members of a polygamist family, Sister Wives has become a series barely recognizable from its previous incarnations. Subsequently, the drama makes for good reality television, but are the Browns crossing a line regarding their kids?

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown draws the ire of viewers during his no-holds-barred confessionals

Throughout the 17th season of Sister Wives, fans have accused Kody Brown on social media of deflecting his shortfalls as a father and husband toward others. In one of his no-holds-barred confessional interviews, Kody admitted his heart had been broken for “years” because of Christine Brown’s “complaints and hatred” of their life together.

During another tense discussion, Kody shared a heartbreaking confession with his third wife. “We can unravel this further because it’s true that I wasn’t attracted to you when we got married.”

Christine replied, “Being married to you has been heartache. And it’s been pain,” she said. “Because I’ve tried for so long, so hard to be what you needed and to do everything that I could do to make it so you would want to be around me.”

“I’m afraid I’m on the edge of losing my s***. And I’m afraid she’s [Christine] on the edge of losing her s***,” Kody told the cameras during another confessional. “She is the doorway of me to get to my children.”

‘Sister Wives’ drama makes for good reality tv, but are its stars crossing the line regarding their kids?

One last hurrah has the #SisterWives wondering where it all went wrong. Tune in Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/4LJzl2OeQX — TLC Network (@TLC) October 6, 2022

Historically, the Sister Wives cast has pushed the envelope regarding how much the cast shares their personal lives on the series. Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown have been open books throughout the series.

Most importantly, some fans assume the clan exploits their children for ratings. A Reddit post speaks to that popular opinion where viewers discussed an upcoming installment when Christine tells her youngest daughter Truely she and Kody are divorcing.

“I sincerely hope telling Truely is a recap from Christine and not filmed footage. No child deserves to have that moment filmed and aired on national television. I want to have faith Christine would not do that to her, but I’m nervous,” wrote one viewer.

“That was my first thought. I’m not super psyched about a child having to articulate complicated feelings about divorce. Kody is gross, but he’s still her Dad, and, as we found out from Ysabel’s surgery, they still want that relationship,” penned a second Reddit user.

“Agree, but I don’t have much faith in the Browns to consider this,” claimed a third viewer. “They already filmed and aired Hunter’s emotional withdrawal when they moved to Vegas. They showed Aurora having a panic attack and Kody carrying her like a baby to her bed. Ysabel’s most painful (physical and mental) moments surrounding her scoliosis were a storyline, including when her father abandoned her during major surgery. I mean, these kids have had no privacy,” wrote a third fan.

Where does the TLC series go from here?

Tony and Mykleti Padron, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

There are still a lot of family milestones for the Brown family to capitalize on for a new season of Sister Wives. These include the birth of Christine’s daughter Mykelti’s twins this fall, and Janelle’s daughter Maddie is pregnant with her third child. Fans are also eager to see Christine’s life in Utah outside of her polygamist clan, where she moved with her daughter Truely in late 2021.

Where does the TLC series go from here? If producers listen to popular fan opinions, they would focus on the adults’ lives and keep the children’s struggles off-camera. However, as longtime viewers can attest, historically, the show has been a warts and all program. It remains to be seen how season 17 unfolds and the show’s plans for season 18.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: Opinion: ‘Sister Wives’ ‘Cringeworthy’ Kody Brown Continues to Put His Foot in His Mouth During ‘Horrific’ Season