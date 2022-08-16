‘Sister Wives’ Takes a Dramatic and Emotional Turn As the Brown Family Dynamic Changes Forever in Season 17, Says Insider

Sister Wives is poised to air its most raw and emotionally vulnerable season. The reality series debuts season 17 in Sept. and will take a dramatic and emotional turn. A TLC insider claims the family will be more relatable than ever as the dynamic of the Brown clan changes.

Christine and Kody Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

‘Sister Wives’ ended season 16 on a divisive note

Christine Brown’s decision to separate from Kody and her family was realized after years of reported unhappiness. However, during the Sister Wives: Tell-All, Christine shared she would like to “eventually” be friends with Kody again.

Christine cried, saying her relationship with Kody had been “hard for so long.” However, Kody claimed he’d never “seen her side of this.”

‘Sister Wives’ takes a dramatic and emotional turn as the Brown family dynamic changes forever, says an insider

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

Sister Wives enters its twelfth year on TLC. The series has documented the lives of Kody, Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown since 2010.

The Brown family has undergone many significant changes during that time, including two moves, marriage, weddings, and babies. However, there are some life changes the supersized clan was not ready for, including Christine’s decision to leave Kody.

Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said this about the new season.

“When TLC first introduced Sister Wives, the country was fascinated by a family with a very different lifestyle than most. The Browns challenged the notion of a traditional family mold. Over a decade later, their family dynamics are still resonating with viewers because of their honesty, vulnerability, and now, their reliability.”

A press release reveals even more about what fans can expect

"I have decided to leave. I'm going to leave Kody." #SisterWives returns Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/MR7XRyBMnA — TLC Network (@TLC) August 8, 2022

Christine finds formally ending her marriage to Kody harder than she imagined. Viewers witness the third of Kody Brown’s wives sharing her decision with the couple’s children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and Paedon.

An official press release reveals that Christine’s decision puts her back against the wall in season 17 as Kody tries to stop her from leaving their family.

Undaunted, Christine will tell her husband he favors one wife and her children over all the others. “The stresses multiply as people begin to take sides,” the press release says.

“And on top of it all, COVID is still a major issue for the Brown family, as first, Janelle and her children test positive, and later, Kody, Robyn, and their kids face their struggles during the pandemic,” the press release states.

The way the statement, as mentioned earlier, is worded appears to cement Christine’s beliefs that Kody and Robyn have formed a singular family unit away from the Brown clan.

Sister Wives season 17 debuts on TLC Sunday, September 11 at 10 pm EST.

