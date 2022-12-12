‘Sister Wives’ Fans Scream for ‘Accountability’ During Three-Part Season 17 One-on-One-All: ‘Bring the Receipts’

Sister Wives fans learned Janelle Brown and her husband, Kody Brown, had separated during a teaser trailer at the end of the series season 17 finale. TLC waited until the last moments of the season to share the news. Yet, after a whitewashed version of the family’s struggles during last season’s one-on-one, fans are screaming for some “accountability.” They want the network and finale host Sukanya Krishnan to “bring the receipts.”

Kody and Janelle announce they are separated

After years of tension between Kody and Janelle, their marital issues came to a head. In a trailer for the upcoming one-on-one special, Kody and his second wife, Janelle, confirmed they are separated.

“I think if we both sat down, we’d look at each other and say, ‘Really?’ We’ve been separated for several months,” Janelle admits during the one-on-one. Kody added, “Yes, we are separated.” Kody then confesses to a “civil war” within the family, accusing Janelle of betraying him.

Janelle is angry at Kody for forcing her to choose between their children and him. Meanwhile, Kody remains estranged from several of his older children following the fallout over his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

‘Sister Wives’ fans scream for ‘accountability’ and ‘receipts’ during season 17 one-on-one

Longtime viewers of the TLC series expressed frustration over the network’s inability to hold Kody Brown’s feet to the fire regarding his family’s problems. In a Reddit post, some fans are yearning for “receipts” and “accountability” from the Brown family, particularly Kody and Robyn, for their behavior.

“I’d love for the tell-all to include video footage of previous seasons that prove beyond a shadow of a doubt all the lying and gaslighting Robyn and Kody have done. Then, follow up with. ‘can you explain this?’ No bull**** candy-a** questions!” demanded one viewer.

“Everything they’ve said this season does not align with previous seasons. TLC must show Kody’s narcissism and Robyn’s victim mentality while they sit there. They have to be accountable once and for all.”

“Yup! I hope they bring the receipts. They don’t even have to ask a follow-up question. Let them say something, then play the clip that contradicts them. Film their faces as it plays. Let them know that no one else is buying it,” penned a second fan.

“I wish all the angry kids would call Kody and Robyn out. I wish all the wives would tell the facts and not hold back. Then, air a clip montage of everything Robyn and Kody have done to destroy the family,” noted a third Reddit user.

Other fans want the Brown patriarch to stop being ‘hypocritical’

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Viewers also yearn for the network to ensure Kody corrects his continued inconsistencies. They also would love for him to stop being “hypocritical.”

“It would be great if they pulled up scenes to call Kody out when he’s hypocritical. For example, getting mad at Christine [Brown] for leaving when he previously said everyone was free to leave. Or his hypocrisy with COVID, crying over [Robyn’s daughter] Aurora but not caring about [Christine’s daughter} Ysabel,” a fan exclaimed.

“I don’t want a tell-all unless they’re going to do a good job. The last one was more so repeats of conversations we heard in the season, so ideally, this one asks more direct questions to generate new answers, with a host that doesn’t let Kody gaslight them,” they continued.

The Sister Wives one-on-one airs in three installments, beginning December 18. Following this episode are two parts airing on January 1 and 8, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

