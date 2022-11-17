‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim Kody Brown ‘Sucked the Life’ Out of Robyn Brown

As season 17 of TLC’s Sister Wives winds down, some fans claim Kody Brown “sucked the life” out of Robyn Brown throughout their marriage. They cited Robyn specifically because she appears to have changed physically and socially in contrast to when she first joined the polygamist clan in 2010.

Kody and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/YouTube

Fans claim Kody has Robyn ‘wrapped around his finger’

Sister Wives fans claim on social media that Kody doesn’t require Robyn to extend the same level of respect to wives Christine, Meri, and Janelle that he requires them to give her. Frustrated viewers believe this continues to show Kody’s favoritism toward Robyn over his other three spiritual spouses.

One fan wrote that Kody has Robyn “wrapped around his finger.” They believe she is blind to the “many lies and manipulation involved.” Others believed Kody and Robyn were “abusive toward the others” and “did not make any effort with the other wives.” Many also believe that because they live together full-time, Kody and Robyn have plenty of time to discuss their future without the other wives in attendance.

However, it appears the stress of living with Kody every day since the pandemic has taken its toll on Robyn. While some fans recall her being more lively in seasons past, others now claim she is a changed person.

Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans claim Kody Brown ‘sucked the life’ out of Robyn

On Reddit, some Sister Wives fans agreed with a post claiming Kody “sucked the life” out of his fourth wife. They cited how differently Robyn looks and acts this season versus when she first appeared on the show twelve years earlier.

“Kind of like the way she sucked the life and finances out of the whole family,” one fan wrote. “I have zero empathy for her. She is entitled, materialistic and horrible to the core (which has seeped its way back out). She contributes nothing to the family or society and expects everything back.”

“She’s not a victim, sweetie!” penned a third fan, using Robyn’s words from a season 4 episode. A university panel questioned the family regarding their polygamist lifestyle. Robyn famously said, “If I didn’t believe this anymore, I would leave,” she said. “Do not make me a victim, sweetie.”

“It’s like the truth came crashing in. Ugly on the inside. You can’t be the best and favorite wife if no other wives are there to be jealous of you, or at least the wives that matter,” another fan wrote. “They lost the true head of the family when Christine left. Someone is always the anchor and holds everyone in one place.”

Other fans think Kody’s behind-the-scenes actions are coming back to haunt him

Robyn wonder if she can have a relationship with Christine outside of being #SisterWives. pic.twitter.com/EVnhv7haRo — TLC Network (@TLC) November 13, 2022

Some viewers see significant changes in not only the couple but how other family members have acted toward them. Three of Kody’s adult children have spoken out against how he has behaved toward them over the past several years. They have alluded to Robyn’s involvement in these decisions.

His kids, Garrison, Gabe, and Gwendolyn, have used both the series and social media to express their frustration regarding their father’s behind-the-scenes actions.

“They are both miserable all the damn time!” deduced a viewer. “And they are both so defensive about everything! They are both moody! There is no lightness in either of them. Like a dark cloud follows them both.”

“To be fair, Robyn herself created most of the issues. Kody has always been Kody. But Robyn inflates his ego even more and generates an almost pitbull nature in him, he’s on constant attack mode for like 14 seasons now, and it’s tiring,” another fan claimed.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

