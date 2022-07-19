Fans of TLC’s Sister Wives claim that two of Kody Brown‘s three remaining wives “pretend” they are happily married. The reality television series depicts the life of the Brown family, a polygamist clan that once had four wives and 19 children. However, after Christine Brown left the family in late 2021, a spotlight was put upon the remaining marriages of Kody and his three wives; Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown. Fans believe two of these women are “pretend” they’re happily married for this one strategic reason.

Christine, Janelle, Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

‘Sister Wives’ fans believe Robyn Brown is Kody’s favorite wife

In 2010, during the series’ first season, Kody courted and married his fourth wife, Robyn. She was the first new wife to enter the family in 16 years.

Since she entered the family after leaving a tumultuous relationship, Robyn has appeared to allow Kody to become the only focus in her life. As Kody enjoys leading his wives, he happily takes on the role.

In sharp contrast, Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown were more independent and didn’t rely on Kody as much as Robyn, who always acknowledged Kody as the head of their family.

‘Sister Wives’ fans claim two of Kody Brown’s wives ‘pretend’ they’re happily married

I’m not being a victim here. I’m just bitchin’ about the situation. This family has no victims. We just see from different paradigm. We struggle to agree, but there are no victims!#SisterWives — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) April 12, 2021

In a Reddit post titled “No Kody in sight,” fans discussed why Brown’s three remaining wives remain with him when, as seen during season 17, cracks appeared in their family union.

Brown addressed these cracks in a 2021 tweet where he said each family member sees things from a “different paradigm.”

Fans have their own opinions about why Meri, Janelle, and Robyn continue their relationships with Brown.

“I get the feeling Meri and Janelle have left him. Perhaps they’re only pretending they’re still together so they won’t lose the show,” claimed one fan.

“I feel they are waiting to announce another wife’s departure. This way, it’s closer to the time a new season airs as Christine did,” wrote a second Reddit user.

“Meri will never leave him unless she finds a new man. Janelle is too ambivalent about leaving him. Being with him or not with him is basically the same in their relationship, and it’s not like they fight. If she left him, her life would look pretty much the same. So she might as well not,” a third fan penned.

“Duh. He is now a one-woman man. Everybody knows Robyn is his only wife,” claimed a fourth viewer.

Has Kody Brown soured on the idea of practicing polygamy?

In a 2021 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown and his then-four wives visited family friends Joe Darger and Alina and real-life sisters Valerie and Vicky, also practicing polygamists.

During their visit, Kody had to admit to Darger that he and his wives would never live in one home again. There was a distinct difference in how successful the Dargers were as polygamists compared to the Brown family.

Fans believe the Brown patriarch’s polygamy ideal soured after that trip. They shared their remarks in a Reddit thread where they discussed the episode.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.

