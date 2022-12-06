‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced This Is the Main Reason Kody Brown Stays off Social Media

Sister Wives star Kody Brown‘s last social media post in 2021 responded to ex-wife Christine Brown’s statement that she had left their polygamist family. Christine and her former sister wives, Meri and Janelle, use different platforms to keep fans regularly updated on their lives. However, Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, remain silent on social media. Convinced fans say this is the reason why Kody no longer engages with fans on any platform.

Kody Brown hasn’t posted on social media in over one year

Ahead of 2021, Kody regularly used Twitter to communicate with his followers, while Janelle, Christine, and Meri favored Instagram. In his last post, he wrote about the breakup of his marriage to Christine.

He said, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together, and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.” Kody created that post on November 2, 2021. It was his last to date.

Following, Kody retweeted a post shared by Brian Roemmele. The message spoke of the electrical vehicle or EV batteries and how their production affects the earth.

The real reason fans believe Kody Brown stays off social media

Sister Wives fans took to Reddit to share why they believe Kody Brown stays off social media. Many fans believe his absence is due to TLC’s fears of how he may interact with fans.

“I’m honestly surprised Kody isn’t on social media more. Defending himself because he is the victim here! Or ranting about the latest conspiracy. He gives off crazy rageful uncle vibes,” one fan claimed.

A second fan believes “TLC is holding his phone hostage.”

“That’s my guess, too,” agreed a third Reddit user. “TLC knows that Kody on a social media rage bender could absolutely destroy the Sister Wives franchise immediately. It’s in TLC’s best interests and Kody’s to meter out the insanity on the show in smaller, less frequent doses over time.”

The ‘Sister Wives’ star previously engaged with fans on Twitter to dispute their responses to his strict coronavirus rules

My physician, an educated individual in medicine and virology suggested this tactic as Covid-19 is “novel” with potential unknown risks. I was following many tactics in hopes of mitigating family exposure. https://t.co/fRvNH0lrfN — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) July 16, 2021

Kody’s last banter with fans on his Twitter page was to respond to fans who believed his rules to battle COVID-19 were too strict. Kody posted the exchange in July 2021.

A fan asked, “Does @realkodybrown seriously think that COVID-19 is transmitted only on his clothes? He thinks it’s safe to go between houses as long as he changes his clothes when he gets there. He doesn’t know that PEOPLE transmit the virus?”

Kody responded, “My physician, an educated individual in medicine and virology, suggested this tactic as Covid-19 is ‘novel’ with potential unknown risks. I was following many tactics in hopes of mitigating family exposure.”

“I really hope your COVID fear has gotten better and you’re not using it as an excuse not to be around and involved with your other three wives’ children,” said a viewer, who seemed to predict the future for the family as currently seen in season 17.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

