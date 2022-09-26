‘Sister Wives’ Fans in Disbelief Over the Close Bond Between Robyn Brown and Christine Brown’s Daughter

Sister Wives fans were in disbelief after learning of the close bond between Robyn Brown and Mykelti Padron, Christine Brown‘s daughter. Viewers learned about the women’s relationship in episode 3 after Mykelti asked for Robyn to be present during the birth of her first daughter, Avalon. This 2021 event is the focal point of the latest installment of the TLC series.

Christine Brown and Robyn Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

TLC documented Mykelti Padron’s dramatic home birth

In the episode titled “The Labors of Life,” Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, welcomed their first child. daughter Avalon. Mykelti’s labor and delivery became perilous when her midwife realized the baby’s heartbeat had suddenly dropped.

However, there were more problems during Mykelti’s labor and delivery than previously anticipated.

“That cord was wrapped around Avalon 3 or 4 times,” Christine said of Mykelti’s labor and delivery. “She’s pushing, and the baby keeps getting yo-yoed back up. But it can’t happen anymore. We can’t get a heartbeat. It’s scary hearing you lose a baby’s heartbeat; it’s terrifying.”

Fans were in disbelief Mykelti asked Robyn Brown to be part of this special moment

Mykekti revealed during the episode that she wanted Robyn to be a part of her birth experience. She shared in a confessional she was very close with Robyn but did not allude to why. Mykelti admitted she did not have that same bond with either Meri or Janelle Brown.

Mykelti’s husband, Tony, told People Magazine the couple was “excited” Robyn could join the couple via Zoom. He called Mykelti “the strongest person I know, and it shows.”

This fact left fans dumbfounded. However, viewers didn’t know that during her courtship with Kody Brown, Robyn had live-in help with her children from a teenage Mykelti. A Reddit thread highlighted their confusion over the arrangement.

“And how old would Mykelti have been at that time: 13 or 14?” questioned one fan.

“At the same time, Christine, who has a newborn, loses a helper while she takes care of all the other children in the family. It’s not just about Robyn gaining help, it’s Christine’s daughter leaving when she could be assisting her mom with the other kids if she needed it. Completely ridiculous!” penned a second viewer.

“It’s also weird because Kody claimed Christine didn’t mother Robyn’s kids in a confessional in the first episode of the season. Not sure what meant, as Christine allowed Mykelti to help his fourth wife,” noted a third Reddit user.

Christine Brown’s reaction to Mykelti’s request for Robyn’s attendance makes her the ‘hero’ of the episode, say fans

Welcome to the world! With Mom Christine at her side and Mom Robyn supporting on video, Mykelti and Tony welcome their first child. ? #SisterWives. pic.twitter.com/a9gI4JJzZP — TLC Network (@TLC) September 25, 2022

Kody and Christine discussed their broken relationship in the first two episodes of the season. However, even after several accusations by the Brown patriarch of Christine not being a “good sister wife” to Robyn, she appeared to welcome Mykelti’s request for Robyn to attend Avalon’s birth.

“Blows my mind how Kody can say Christine doesn’t treat Robyn well enough. However, Christine immediately thought to give Robyn a better view when Avalon was laid on Mykelti’s chest,” deduced a fan on Reddit. “I would have been so wrapped up in my excitement if it were me, but she seemed genuine.”

“Kudos to Christine for making Robyn feel comfortable during the labor and delivery. I respect Christine even more because she acknowledges her daughter’s special bond with Robyn and respects that. She’s a hero,” claimed a second viewer.

“It proves yet again how delusional and selfish Kody is if he thinks Christine is a bad sister wife after everything she’s done for Robyn,” wrote a fan in response to Kody’s claims.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say Robyn Brown Marrying Kody Was the ‘Best Thing’ Because She Highlighted Problems in Their ‘Bizarre’ World