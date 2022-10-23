‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Enraged’ How Kody Brown Breaks Rules That Divided His Family for a Friend in Teaser for ‘The Failed Priest’

Sister Wives fans took to social media to share they were “enraged” how Kody Brown broke the rules that divided his family for a friend in a teaser for the newest episode of the TLC series, “The Failed Priest.” After several seasons where Kody used coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions as reasons to separate himself from his family, he makes a surprising decision to officiate a friend’s wedding in episode seven of season 17.

Kody Brown | Discovery Press/TLC

Kody Brown used COVID restrictions as excuses to miss several key family events

In season 15, Sister Wives viewers witnessed how Kody Brown reacted to the pandemic. His strict rules separated his already divided family even further. The Browns could not gather for visits or key family events for fear of exposing one another to the virus.

Kody then enforced even stricter rules between his wives and their children, leading the Brown patriarch to spend most of his time living at his fourth wife Robyn’s home with her five children. He has said that of all the wives, Robyn complied most with his strict coronavirus rules.

In season 16, his and Christine Brown‘s daughter Ysabel required spinal surgery to correct her scoliosis. The specialized surgery required Christine and Ysabel to travel to a hospital in New Jersey from their Arizona home.

Kody decided not to accompany his daughter and Christine to the surgery. He felt it was too big of a risk and said he didn’t want to spend time away from his younger children, Solomon and Ariella. Kody also bowed out of driving with Ysabel and Christine cross-country to move her to his daughter Maddie’s home, where she would live while attending college this season.

‘Sister Wives’ fans ‘enraged’ after new teaser shows Kody broke his own strict rules for a friend

Kody Brown | TLC

In a Reddit post titled “this episode is going to make all of us scream,” fans watched a clip attached to the post featuring Kody as he spoke about the event where he danced and socialized sans mask. They couldn’t believe that after over a year of missing out on family obligations, he officiated a friend’s wedding, leaving his family for four days.

“This clip alone is beyond infuriating. No wonder Kody’s kids don’t talk to him,” one Reddit user noted.

“Yeah, for Ysabel, he would have to meet outside in the cold. Robyn said returning to school was “stupid,” but dancing with random strangers without masks or social distancing is perfectly fine,” penned a second viewer.

“He was at that wedding for four days. Being there for the day of the surgery and three days after would have meant everything to Ysabel and Christine,” expressed a third fan.

“Swear words; I am only thinking swear words! Enraged! Could he not have gone to be with Ysabel for four days and then come home? No, because Robyn refuses to let him do anything that is supporting his other wives/kids. The wedding was an event unrelated to his estranged family, so HEAD WIFE gave him the green light,” claimed a fourth viewer.

Christine shares her kids’ heartbreak while Kody tries to explain his way out of a tricky situation

Not exactly a clean break, as Christine and Kody start to tackle the logistics of divorce. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/LxnfDq5syV — TLC Network (@TLC) October 20, 2022

In a confessional, Christine said Janelle Brown‘s kids knew Kody was officiating the wedding. Christine said they shared the news with her daughter Gwendolyn and Ysabel, who responded with anger and heartbreak.

Kody tried to justify the difference in events. “Ysabel’s surgery happened at a time and situation when I would have been required to be six to eight weeks away from home. No man can be away from work, home, and family for that long.”

“I was gone for four days for Brian’s wedding. That’s it,” Kody stated.

The clip ends with Christine saying to the cameras, “And now I’m mad. What the hell? You think you can officiate your friend’s wedding and not take care of your own family?”

Sister Wives airs at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Does Kody Brown’s ‘Patriarchy’ Comment Mean He’s Taking a New Wife? Some Fans Think So