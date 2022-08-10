‘Sister Wives’ Fans Fed up With Robyn Brown After She Reportedly Throws Shade at Fellow Wives in Season 4 Rewatch

Sister Wives fans are fed up with one member of the reality television show. In a social media post discussing the TLC series, fans shared their thoughts about a touchy scene in season 4 where it appeared Robyn Brown threw shade at her fellow sister wives as they presented husband Kody Brown with a birthday gift.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

‘Sister Wives’ fans go behind the walls of polygamy with the Browns

Sister Wives fans go behind the walls of polygamy with the Brown family. Patriarch Kody heads the clan and is married to three women: Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. He is the ex-husband of Christine Brown.

Brown separated from his wife of 25 years, Christine, in 2021.

For 16 seasons, series fans have watched as the group navigated the waters of polygamy. These moments included Brown’s difficulties maintaining healthy relationships with his then-four wives and 18 children.

The family also dealt with outside issues that led to fissures within thier union.

These cracks include Brown’s wavering beliefs on polygamy, several relocations, financial issues, and difficulties maintaining a cohesive family structure.

‘Sister Wives’ fans furious after the claim Robyn Brown throws shade at fellow wives during season 4 rewatch

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Meri, Robyn, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Viewers of the TLC series expressed their frustration in a Reddit post titled “How many times have you shouted at your TV “OH SHUT UP, ROBYN?”

They discussed one scene in particular when Robyn “threw shade” at her fellow wives.

“I am watching Season 4, Episode 3, where the wives meet to decide what to give Kody for his birthday. They ALL decide to give Kody a new laptop for his birthday. They give him his gift, and he’s underwhelmed by it,” the Reddit poster explained.

“Cut to the couch. Kody explains that it’s a ‘work’ present, not a ‘fun’ present,” they continue.

“Janelle, Meri, and Christine explain why they are disappointed that he didn’t like it more. Robyn chirps, ‘I knew Kody didn’t want that for his birthday.’ Oh, shut up, Robyn! Why didn’t you mention that he didn’t want one for his birthday when you all had your meeting?” they wrote.

“This scene will never not piss me off,” wrote a second viewer.

“Yep, she’s always trying to subtly throw shade that she ‘understands’ Kody the most,” penned a third Reddit user.

“The whole fact he didn’t appreciate the thought and expense that went into that gift shows what a shallow man he is. Not fun? Grow up; you got a great laptop,” wrote a fourth viewer.

When will the new season debut?

The 17th season of the TLC series will debut on Sept. 11; good news for fans seeking new information regarding the Brown family.

Three of the series stars, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, are very active on social media. However, they rarely speak about the series. They focus more on posts regarding their personal lives, activities, and families.

Robyn and Kody Brown remain absent from their official social media sites.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Explosive Confession in Season 17 Trailer: ‘I Feel to Kody, Robyn’s More Important’