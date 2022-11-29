‘Sister Wives’ Fans Fly off the Handle, Call Robyn Brown ‘Unappreciative’ and ‘Ungrateful’ After Janelle and Meri Spill How They’ve Supported Her Lavish Lifestyle

Sister Wives fans are flying off the handle over the major tea Meri, and Janelle Brown spilled during episode 12 of season 17, “Life After Polygamy.” The women made it clear their income financed Robyn Brown‘s lavish lifestyle. In turn, viewers took to social media to call Kody Brown‘s fourth wife “unappreciative” and “ungrateful,” claiming her home and family are the biggest drains on the Brown’s income.

Janelle, Robyn, and Meri Brown | TLC/YouTube

Janelle Brown blew the Brown family’s financial facade wide open in episode 12

During the latter part of episode 12, the focus was on Janelle and her desire to build on the family’s Coyote Pass property. Her frustration toward Kody was evident as she admitted in a confessional he was using her finances and buying power to get what he wanted.

“He’s not listening at all to the reasons I can’t do this or don’t want to do this,” Janelle says of Kody after he pressed her to purchase ex-wife Christine’s house as an investment property. “It’s almost like he feels like if he keeps telling me, he’s going to steamroll me, and I’ll lay down and be like, ‘OK, we’ll do it.'”

Janelle admitted that she had used the profits from selling her home in Las Vegas to help get Robyn her Flagstaff, AZ home. Her sister wife, Meri Brown, admitted to doing the same. The clan also added money from the family’s pooled account.

Kody’s second wife also clarified that her husband’s claim that he and Robyn paid the down payment for Christine’s home was untrue. Janelle stated that it was money from their pooled account that helped Christine.

Fans flew off the handle, called Robyn Brown ‘unappreciative’ and ‘ungrateful’

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Fans flew off the handle in a Reddit post after learning the news. They called Robyn “unappreciative” and “ungrateful” for all that has been done for her since she joined the Brown clan.

“Why is Robyn so unappreciative and ungrateful to the OG sister wives who provide her with an amazing lifestyle? For someone who showed up with nothing to offer except a ‘cap in hand,’ she sure seems incredibly entitled to everything the other wives have provided her with,” one fan wrote. “Has Robyn ever said thank you for everything you guys gave me? She acts as if they owe her a free McMansion, a free nanny, and free cars for her and her kids. It’s so bizarre to me.”

A second fan noted, “Coming in with all the baggage too; three kids, debt, and a messy divorce. Snatched that title of a legal wife right off Meri. She secures her spot by popping out two more kids. Now, look at her, the queen of Coyote Pass with a fool who poses as king.”

“Robyn will never be happy. She’s a perpetual victim who ties her happiness to stuff — whether it’s her clothes, house, or stupid figurines — and is incapable of being satisfied unless she gets the outcome she wants,” penned a third Reddit user.

“Yeah, Robyn’s statement about how they all helped with finances, raising kids, etc., was interesting. Exactly what has she helped with financially? And she didn’t help raise anyone’s kids. She apparently can’t even raise her own! And the family’s paying for her kids’ school and her huge house? Janelle had better get out of there as soon as she gets her assets back,” claimed a frustrated fourth viewer.

Janelle spotlighted what she called excessive spending

Truth-teller Janelle continued to spotlight what she called excessive spending in the Brown family. She also admitted she lived frugally.

“I’m the one who gives the taxes to the accountant. I see how the money was dispersed from the family account.” She said, “there was enough money outside of the debts and our daily expenses spent on other things “that could have been used to pay off the family property.”

Janelle’s frustration with Kody is evident in an upcoming episode titled “Coronapocolypse.” She and Kody fight, and he states, “maybe this is not a good fit. Maybe this doesn’t work.” He adds, “It feels like we’re unraveling.”

Kody then compared his relationship with Janelle to his marriage with Robyn. He said, “I have somebody in life who’s fundamentally loyal to me,” prompting Janelle to respond, “I’m not going to become Robyn.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

