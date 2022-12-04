‘Sister Wives’ Fans Spark Social Media Backlash Against Kody Brown After His Behavior Toward Janelle During Season 17: ‘Done With Him’

Some Sister Wives fans are furious over Kody Brown’s behavior throughout season 17 of the hit TLC series. Their backlash against the reality star is even more substantial after Kody’s treatment of devoted wife Janelle in a teaser for the series’ latest episode. The Brown family’s patriarch drew fans’ ire after he told Janelle their marriage would function better if she behaved more like his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Following this, some viewers took to social media to say they were “done with him.”

Season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’ featured the breakdown of the Brown family

The Brown family has experienced many significant changes in the history of their TLC series. This season alone, Christine Brown exited the clan after over 25 years of spiritual marriage and six children with Kody. He, in turn, disentangled himself further from estranged spouse Meri and said he wouldn’t care if she left their family and married another.

In a teaser for the series’ latest episode, “Coronapocolypse,” Kody Brown confirms Janelle Brown’s suspicions that many of their marriage problems stem from Robyn. Kody’s fourth wife has historically pushed a narrative of being “the Brown family scapegoat.” Janelle doesn’t hold back and says she doesn’t think Robyn is a “saint” or a victim in this situation.

People Magazine teased a preview for the upcoming December 4 episode of Sister Wives, where Kody asked Janelle to apologize to Robyn for mistreating her throughout their marriage. He said, “There’s this unwillingness for some of the family to accept other members of the family,” without mentioning Robyn by name.

“I mean, here he is blatantly saying what I’ve suspected. ‘This person is loyal and treats me like the head of the household. And if you want to be a wife to me, this is how you need to be,'” Janelle says. This statement came on the heels of Kody telling Janelle that he has a wife who is “fundamentally loyal” to him and should be more like Robyn if she wants their marriage to work.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are furious at Kody Brown; his actions toward Janelle spur social media backlash

This preview and other moments throughout the season caused ire from Sister Wives fans on Reddit. Their furor was evident in comments posted to a board titled “This is a serious question: does anyone actually like Kody and agree with what he says half of the time?”

Viewers discussed how Kody has treated wives Janelle, Meri and ex-Christine throughout this tumultuous season.

“I have disliked him since episode one. He entered with that look at me s*** eating grin, and he’s only gotten MUCH worse,” penned one poster.

“I never liked him. He always seemed so immature and wanted all the attention on him,” a second fan wrote. Attention pig, foolish, and an embarrassment: a combo that will cause me to dislike you every time. But I have always believed polygamous marriages were abusive, so he was starting at a low point for me. Maybe that colored my initial perspective.”

“At the beginning of the series, I liked him,” a third fan admitted. “He seemed goofy and sweet and genuinely interested in all of his wives. As the series continued, I began to dislike how he gaslit Christine. I felt like she blamed herself for things that were genuinely concerning.”

They continued, “To me, Kody began to come across as someone who couldn’t handle criticism. Someone who always had to be worshipped by his wives. I’m only on season 12 right now, and I think I will hate him by season 17. I’ve seen enough clips of how he talks to Christine and Janelle to be done with him.”

Are Janelle and Kody’s relationship troubles the only storyline featured in the series’ latest episode?

‘Sister Wives’ stars Robyn and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

With Janelle and Kody facing the truth that they are fundamentally on different pages regarding marriage, another hot-button storyline is scheduled during the episode.

Despite social distancing from the entire Brown family throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, everyone living in Robyn and Kody’s household contracted the virus. Robyn appeared to have had the most symptoms, causing Kody to take her to the hospital.

In a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Robyn’s reaction to the virus worsened, causing Kody to bring her to the hospital. However, he could not accompany his wife inside and instead held a vigil in the building’s parking lot.

“Robyn’s not improving. She’s not improving. Finally, our doctor says, ‘Take her to the hospital,’” Kody says in the clip. “People go to the hospital to die.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

