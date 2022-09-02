‘Sister Wives’ Fans Furious: Kody Brown Protects Robyn, Slams Christine in Season 17 Teaser Clip

Sister Wives star Kody Brown slammed wife Christine in a teaser clip for “not treating your sister wives with respect and kindness.” This statement came on the heels of Christine admitting how hard marriage to Kody was for many years in the second part of a season 17 segment called “The Conversation.” Fans furiously responded to the patriarch’s claims, believing he protected Robyn Brown at Christine’s expense.

‘Sister Wives’ season 17 features the fallout of Christine Brown’s decision to leave her polygamist family

Christine Brown’s decision to separate from Kody and her family was realized after years of reported unhappiness. However, during season 16’s Sister Wives: Tell-All, Christine shared she would like to “eventually” be friends with Kody again.

Christine cried, saying her relationship with Kody had been “hard for so long.” However, Kody claimed he’d never “seen her side of this.”

An official press release reveals that Christine’s decision puts her back against the wall in season 17 as Kody tries to stop her from leaving their family.

Undaunted, Christine will tell her husband he favors one wife and her children over all the others. “The stresses multiply as people begin to take sides,” the press release says.

‘Sister Wives’ fans were ‘furious’ as Kody defends Robyn and chastizes Christine for the way she treats her sister wives

In a clip titled “The Conversation,” Christine and Kody sat down to talk about the reasons that led to the demise of their 26-year marriage.

“Being married to you has been heartache; there’s been pain cause I tried so hard for so long to be what you needed,” Christine said in the heartbreaking clip.

“I did everything I could so you would want to be around me,” she continued.

“Everything but treat your sister wives with kindness and respect,” he replied.

“I don’t know what you mean by that,” Christine questioned.

Kody did not answer his third wife. Instead, the clip switched to a confessional where Kody admits, “that statement made me want to scream as if I haven’t had my heart broken for years by her complaints and hatred of plural marriage.”

Kody said Christine was “great” at wanting to mother, sister wife Janelle’s kids.

“She was never willing to mother or be a good mother to Robyn’s kids,” he claims.

Fans of the show are furious over Kody’s behavior

Sister Wives fans appeared to be furious at how Kody blamed Christine for not “treating your sister wives with kindness and respect,” then citing Christine’s relationship with Robyn as a factor.

“This is all part of his plan! Rockin’ Robyn wins his love,” declared one viewer in the comments section of the show’s Instagram post.

“It seems to me like when Robyn came, the entire family when to shambles. Kody is the common factor with all the sister wives, so this is on him. Maybe Kody treated the old wives differently when the new wife came,” a second fan theorized.

“Why would she mother ‘Sobyns’ kids? Robyn never worked; she could raise her kids on her own. Janelle worked and worked a lot,” wrote a third fan.

“It’s about Robyn. At least he had finally verbalized that,” claimed a fourth viewer.

Season 17 of Sister Wives airs beginning Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

