‘Sister Wives’ Fans Searching for ‘Honest’ Answers May Never Get The Truth From The Season’s Three Tell-All Episodes

With only one episode left of the Sister Wives tell-all, there are some questions fans would like answered by series stars Kody Brown, Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Thus far, viewers haven’t learned any new and direct information about the family. However, reading between the lines has uncovered some “honest” answers about the Browns. But will fans ever get the real truth?

Christine, Robyn, Kody, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/YouTube

The Browns did spill some vital information during the ‘Sister Wives’ season 17 tell-all

Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown revealed some significant truths in their responses to questions posed by host Sukanya Krishnan. Janelle and Christine opened up about how they felt abandoned by Kody, admitted his favoritism toward Robyn, and clarified how different their husband had become versus how he was when they first married.

Meri opened up about Kody’s treatment of Christine, particularly when he told his third wife of the “sacrifices” he made to love her. “No wife wants to hear that,” she said. Meri tilted her head and replied, “interesting,” when Sukanya said Robyn knew of Christine’s alleged objection to Meri reconciling with Kody.

Kody wouldn’t answer who he trusted when probed by the host, saying, “it’s obvious,” but wouldn’t name Robyn. Following this, Robyn claimed she was blamed for Kody’s misdeeds by the other wives. “I jokingly refer to myself as Kody’s whipping boy. When he does something [that] they don’t like, I get blamed,” Robyn alleged.

While exposing some truths, viewers believe fans will never get to the bottom of what makes the Browns tick and why the show has strayed so far from its original premise. They posed a series of questions they believed would make the show appear more authentic on a social media thread.

Fans believe ‘honest’ answers to these questions may help them understand the Browns better

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

In a Reddit post, fans seek clarification from the Brown family. After 17 seasons, it appears the polygamist group has rewritten history. However, their most loyal viewers are calling them out on many of their half-truths by posting a series of questions they would like answered.

“I’d ask why is it OK for the three original wives to be expected to work to support themselves, but Robyn isn’t expected to,” wrote one fan.

“I’d ask Robyn what’s behind the ruse, what was your real plan for this family & how long did you plan it?” wondered a second viewer. Another fan added, “Why did they really decide to move to Flagstaff? I want Robyn to say it.”

“Who really made the COVID rules?” wrote a fourth Reddit user.

A final fan fired off a series of rapid-fire questions. “Why do you need a nanny, Robyn, and why was it OK for you to get a divorce? Dayton gets to live at home and not Jennelle’s kids? Why are you still sending your kids to their real dad’s house if you claim he was abusive, and why do you act like you are the expert on polygamy when you were in a monogamous marriage before?”

Will ‘Sister Wives’ fans ever get the absolute truth from Kody Brown and his wives?

Will Sister Wives fans ever reach a moment of absolute truth from the Brown family? Perhaps a teaser for episode three of the tell-all may shed a light on the real Kody Brown, whose anger flared toward Sukanya Krishnan after she posed a question he did not like. The veteran journalist asked the Brown patriarch if he had a favorite wife. He did not respond but sat in stone silence. Sukanya patiently waited for an answer, but Kody declined to provide one.

Kody claimed he never loved Christine, the mother of six of his children, claiming she was “asking to be in the family” and that he “felt a lot of pressure” due to Christine’s background. Will he reveal his part in the marriage’s breakdown by the tell-all’s conclusion?

Most of all, viewers are curious about how the family moves forward now that Janelle and Kody are separated, and he no longer wants to marry Meri. Is there a need for a series about Sister Wives when all the women in the family have left?

On TLC, the Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.