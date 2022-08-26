‘Sister Wives’ Fans Hopeful Season 17 Is ‘Last Call’ for the TLC Series

After 17 seasons of watching the Brown family unravel on Sister Wives, some fans are hopeful this is the “last call” for the TLC series. What began as a show that explored the life of a polygamist family has turned into what some fans feel is a darker series than initially intended. Therefore, they would instead the series end than continue in such a manner.

‘Sister Wives’ began with four wives and one husband

The premise of Sister Wives was to take viewers behind the curtain of the unconventional Brown family. Their experiences of living a plural lifestyle and their bold decision to “come out” as polygamists on national television brought many changes to their family.

Cracks in the Brown family veneer began early on in season 3. After months of preparation, the Browns finally settled into their new Las Vegas homes after fleeing Utah. The group had a commitment ceremony where patriarch Kody again sealed his promise to his four wives. However, some of Kody’s marriages remained strained, and the wives admitted they were not as close to each other as they wanted.

As the seasons progressed, the Browns struggled with their relationships and keeping their family culture alive as their older children moved out and away from the polygamist lifestyle. Another considerable change came when the group moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. There they purchased a parcel of land called Coyote Pass with plans to build homes and live there communally.

Today, the land remains empty. The Browns split into four homes, and the wives lived without commitment to the lifestyle they once believed in. Christine Brown left Kody and his wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown behind in November 2021 when she announced she had left the family.

‘Sister Wives’ fans hope this is the ‘last call’ for the series

In a Reddit post, some viewers are hopeful that season 17 is the last for the series.

“I wish no one watched this season so the ratings plummet and it gets canceled,” wrote one fan.

“I think this is the ‘last call,’ the last season for the group. Christine leaving and living her best life is all most people want to see,” claimed a second viewer.

“This season will be so toxic I can’t imagine it going further. And how Kody talks to Christine on-camera about the ‘sacrifices’ he made to love her. Without a thought for their six kids, or the other ones she’s raised,” penned a third Reddit user.

“I can’t watch another season of Covid Kody! He sacrificed nothing. He used Covid as a shield and treated most of his family horribly. He gaslights and manipulates,” shared a fourth viewer.

‘Sister Wives’ debuts season 17 on Sept. 11

Season 17 of Sister Wives will debut beginning Sept. 11 on TLC.

Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said this about the new season.

“When TLC first introduced Sister Wives, the country was fascinated by a family with a very different lifestyle than most. The Browns challenged the notion of a traditional family mold. Over a decade later, their family dynamics are still resonating with viewers because of their honesty, vulnerability, and now, their reliability.”

