‘Sister Wives’ Fans Horrified as Kody Brown Lashes out at Christine Brown During Heartbreaking Season 17 Trailer: ‘Gaslighter’

Sister Wives star Kody Brown lashed out at his wife Christine in a new trailer for season 17 of the TLC series, leaving fans horrified by his behavior. In a clip that featured key scenes this season, the reality star said he made “sacrifices” to keep his and Christine’s relationship afloat. However, fans weren’t happy about seeing Kody behave in such a manner. Some called him a “gaslighter” in the comments section of a social media post that featured the clip.

In ‘Sister Wives’ season 17, Christine Brown leaves her marriage to Kody Brown behind

In a trailer for season 17, Christine packs her things and leaves behind her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. She also departs the life she created with sister wives Janelle, Robyn, and Meri Brown.

Christine and Kody’s split is at the heart of the new season, and her decision won’t sit well with some family members. The couple was spiritually married for more than 25 years before they parted ways in the fall of 2021.

The duo share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

‘Sister Wives’ fans were horrified at the behavior Kody Brown demonstrated toward Christine Brown in a trailer for season 17

In an Instagram post dated Aug. 8, TLC featured a two-minute trailer for the new season of Sister Wives.

Toward the end of the clip, Kody stands and yells at Christine as she joins her fellow sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, on the front steps of Christine’s Arizona home.

He screams, “You never tried to have a really good relationship with these other people.”

“That’s the reason I’m pissed off,” Kody continued as Christine looked at him without responding.

“Man, it’s a knife in the kidneys after all these years. The sacrifices I’ve made to love you,” he concluded before storming off.

Fans were horrified by his behavior toward Christine in the clip.

“Horrified, he’s a gaslighter,” wrote one viewer.

“If a man yells at you like this: run. Just run,” claimed a second fan.

“What sacrifices did he make for one woman that they didn’t make for him? If I’m not wrong, his being in this type of relationship has given him many opportunities and made him a lot of money. If anyone made more sacrifices, it’s the women raising his children. Glad Christine left, she happier now,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Kody, stop the pity party. You have made it clear Robyn is the only one that truly matters. I hope the rest of the bunch leave, too,” exclaimed a fourth fan.

When will the new season of ‘Sister Wives’ debut?

The 17th season of the TLC series will debut on Sept. 11.

The series debut is good news for fans seeking new information regarding the Brown family.

Three of the series stars, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, are very active on social media. However, they rarely speak about the series. They focus more on their personal lives, activities, and families.

Robyn and Kody Brown have not shared new information on social media in several years.

Robyn shared an inspirational quote in her last post dated March 2019.

Kody’s last post discussed his split from Christine in Nov. 2021.

