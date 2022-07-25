‘Sister Wives’ Fans in Hysterics Over Dramatic Season 17 Trailer: ‘Another Sobbin Robin Show’

Sister Wives returns for a new season in September 2022. After months of no news regarding the series’ fate, TLC quietly released a new trailer for season 17 on July 23. The dramatic clip teased the new reality faced by Kody Brown and his wives after Christine Brown‘s departure. However, instead of the drama the clip likely intended to generate, fans of the series found it hilarious and shared their side-splitting responses on social media.

Meri, Robyn, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

‘Sister Wives’ ended on a heartbreaking note

Season 16 of Sister Wives ended with the news that after 25 years of marriage, Christine Brown left her spiritual husband.

The reality star announced the news in November 2021. However, the series did not address the couple’s split until the end of the season, which aired in January 2022.

This three-part tell-all addressed the difficulties within the polygamist marriage of Kody Brown and his wife Christine, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

This tell-all was the first time the cast sat separately to discuss the season, their family’s struggles, and pertinent scenes that had fans talking.

Christine said that she and Kody had separated after he told her he no longer wanted a physical relationship. Her distress was apparent in a clip that declared she was not OK with staying in a marriage with no intimacy.

“That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage, a partial marriage, or whatever we have,” Christine tearfully said.

‘Sister Wives’ dramatic season 17 trailer generated laughs from fans

The clip declared that Sister Wives would return to TLC this fall.

It featured the show’s logo, where four diamond solitaire rings encircled the letter I in Wives.

As the camera panned back, one of the rings fell off, landing on the bottom of the screen to symbolize Christine had left the family.

Dramatic music accompanied the clip, punctuated with the sound of the ring clattering as it fell.

Instead of the drama the clip was likely intended to generate, fans were in hysterics and shared their responses on social media.

“What a joke! I’m crying like Robyn Brown at this show. They are returning this fall to show us what they were doing two years ago. They are so far behind,” penned one follower.

“Another Sobbin Robyn show where she cries without tears,” quipped a second viewer.

“Then there was 1, and Kody’s transitioning to the Seeking Sister Wife series you watch. This family is a joke, and the series is laughable now; they all want TLC’s paychecks,” declared a third fan.

“I honestly think the promo will be better than the show. Here’s how it will go as I laugh. Christine is gone. Meri realizes there is a life outside her family and finds someone who cares about her. Janelle finally tells Kody off, and Robyn dramatically cries throughout the season as she snickers inside over having Kody to herself,” deduced a fourth Instagram follower.

When will season 17 begin?

Christine, Janelle, Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

The new season of Sister Wives will air beginning Sept. 11, 2022.

According to Christine’s son Paedon Brown, the series began filming in January of this year.

He revealed his mother was involved in the series in an Instagram Q&A.

Sister Wives airs on TLC. The series is currently on hiatus.

