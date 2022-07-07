‘Sister Wives’ Fans in Hysterics Over Clever Season 5 Scene: ‘Made Me Spit My Coffee’

Sister Wives fans are very astute regarding certain scenes that might have passed right by most other TLC viewers. Throughout 16 seasons of the reality television series, there have been many blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scenes. However, Sister Wives fans caught one moment and shared it on a social media thread. It generated such a hysterical response that some agreed it “made me spit my coffee.”

Christine, Janelle, Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

‘Sister Wives’ fans go behind the walls of polygamy with the Browns

Sister Wives fans go behind the walls of polygamy with the Brown family. Patriarch Kody heads the clan and is married to three women: Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Brown separated from his wife of 25 years, Christine, in 2021.

For 16 seasons, series fans have watched as the group navigated the waters of polygamy. These moments included Brown’s difficulties maintaining healthy relationships with his then-four wives and 18 children.

The family also dealt with outside issues that led to fissures within thier union.

These cracks include Brown’s wavering beliefs on polygamy, several relocations, financial issues, and difficulties maintaining a cohesive family structure.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are in hysterics over one season 5 scene

I think since we have been public I personally haven’t felt awkward about being a polygamous in a monogamous world. When we were trying to stay secret it was awkward . #SisterWives — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) April 19, 2021

In a Reddit post titled “Watching season 5 and Janelle’s phone rings,” fans responded in hysterics over a screenshot of a quick clip from the scene.

The shot was of Janelle’s phone atop what appears to be a kitchen counter. Next to it was a set of car keys.

The phone lit up with Brown’s contact information.

It read, “Kody or KODY.”

That innocuous scene set the comments section of the Reddit post ablaze.

“Never know which personality your gonna get,” wrote one follower.

“This made me spit my coffee. Lol,” penned a second viewer.

“It’s like nice Kody or ANGRY!! KODY” shared a third Reddit user.

“My phone gets confused by which contact is calling too. I could go through and delete the duplicates, but eh. Kody or KODY! I’d be ignoring that call anyway,” quipped a fourth fan.

When will season 17 debut?

According to Christine and Kody’s son Paedon Brown, the family began filming season 17 of Sister Wives in Jan. 2022.

Christine split from the polygamist clan and moved to Utah. However, according to Paedon, she has filmed for this season.

Season 17 will most likely focus on Kody’s multiple broken relationships with his wives and children.

The family has been silent about the current state of their relationships on social media.

TLC has not yet announced a release date for the new season.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.

