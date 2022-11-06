‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Janelle Brown Found the ‘Functional Co-Parent’ She Always Wanted in Christine Brown

Sister Wives fans believe Janelle Brown has found the “functional co-parent” she always wanted in her sister wife, Christine Brown. The women, the second and third spiritual spouses of Kody Brown, bonded further after Christine left Kody in November 2021. Viewers believe their sisterhood will continue as they share in their shared children’s lives.

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/YouTube

Janelle and Christine Brown’s bond extends from their children with Kody

“Christine married Kody one year after I married him. It was a huge blessing because she could buffer [the strained relationship between Janelle and Meri],” Janelle said during a Sister Wives: One-on-One in January 2022. However, things weren’t always so rosy between them. “I thought she was a princess in the beginning. We hated each other.”

However, Janelle also said that she and Christine grew closer, especially as the latter became the primary caretaker for Janelle and Kody’s children. At the same time, Janelle worked full-time to help support their large family.

In turn, the women’s children became particularly close, and Janelle stated her kids were very attached to Christine as she was their primary caretaker during their younger years. After learning of Christine’s intent to leave Kody, Janelle told her sister wife, “You’ve just been so much, like, the fabric of everything.”

After Christine moved to Utah with her youngest daughter Truely, she and Janelle’s relationship continued. They visited Disney World with their children, took a road trip to Idaho, and enjoyed activities such as hiking when Janelle visited Christine.

‘Sister Wives’ fans believe Janelle Brown found the ‘functional co-parent’ she always wanted in Christine

Janelle, Kody, Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Sister Wives fans have historically believed Kody and Janelle’s relationship appears to be based more on their shared respect for each other than a romantic union. Janelle is Kody’s second wife; they’ve been spiritually married since 1993. Janelle and Kody share six kids: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Kody was stretched thin in the family’s earlier years. He divided his time between the homes and families of his four wives. Subsequently, some of the sister wives began to rely on one another for a co-parenting relationship. Janelle and Christine fell into this category.

Fans took to Reddit to share their belief Janelle found the co-parent and best friend she always wanted in Christine, who treated her sister wives’ children as if they were her own.

“I hope they both leave, get remarried, and then move in next to each other with their new families. They’ll share one huge backyard and sip drinks while their husbands (who both have a FANTASTIC head of hair) do the grilling,” quipped one viewer.

“Always sisters, formerly wives,” stated a second Reddit user.

“Truthfully, Janelle and Christine were the family. She was the breadwinner, Christine was the mom, and the rest were just there within the marriage if that makes sense,” a third Sister Wives viewer deduced.

“Maybe Janelle leaves to be with Christine. She doesn’t need anything romantic. She wanted a family unit and needed Kody to procreate. But Christine leaving means she can have a functional co-parent family unit with Christine, sans Kody; they’ve been doing it for years!” noted a fourth fan.

Janelle is there for Christine when Kody has a meltdown over her leaving their family

In the midseason trailer posted to TLC‘s Instagram account, fans watched Janelle comfort Christine, after Kody exploded upon learning she had sold her house and would be moving one week later.

He screams at Christine, saying, “you are running away rather than being accountable. You’re like, ‘I’m divorced. I’m leaving. I’m done with you.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: Old ‘Sister Wives’ Clips Prove ‘Hypocrite’ Robyn Brown is ‘Sneaky and Manipulative’ Claims Fans