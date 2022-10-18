Irate ‘Sister Wives’ Fans List Janelle Brown’s ‘Sacrifices’ for Kody Brown After He Won’t Give up His ‘Lifestyle’ to Live in Her RV

Sister Wives fans can’t control their ire after Kody Brown claims he won’t give up his creature comforts to live with his third wife, Janelle, in her RV. Kody shared that Janelle’s decisions shouldn’t impact his life after she purchased a motor home to live on the family’s Arizona property in 2021. However, some fans say that the Brown family patriarch appears to have forgotten the “sacrifices” Janelle made to keep their supersized family running for years.

Kody and Janelle Brown | YouTube/TLC

Janelle Brown parked her RV on the family’s Coyote Pass property

Janelle decided to purchase an RV and move onto the family’s Coyote Pass property in Arizona with her daughter Savannah. However, her husband, Kody, wasn’t on board with the idea.

He believed that living in a mobile home on his property with his wife and daughter would be more challenging than joyful. Kody expressed these feelings in a show confessional.

Irate ‘Sister Wives’ Fans List Janelle’s ‘Sacrifices’ for Kody’s lifestyle choices

Kody was not on board with Janelle’s decision. He reluctantly supported her excitement to live on the property their family purchased in 2018. However, eagle-eyed Reddit fans made a list of how Janelle kept Kody both financially and emotionally ahead for what they claim was many years.

A fan cited several ways Janelle threw her support behind Kody even when his choices upended their large family. “Kody chose to escape to Vegas, reportedly forcing Janelle to empty her retirement account. He also decided the family should cover Robyn’s old debt. And, Kody’s choice to marry Robyn when ‘he was at an all-time financial low,'” they claimed.

“She [Janelle] had to be the primary breadwinner (IMO) for years and worked long hours,” wrote a second fan, sharing their opinions regarding the family’s living situation. “Kody reportedly forced Janelle into declaring bankruptcy (along with other wives) due to his inability to provide for his family.

“Kody forced Janelle to help provide for Robyn’s household before they married. He neglected and eventually let go of the only sister wife she was close to [Christine] and the actual co-parent to her kids. Kody mocks her now for deciding to live in the camper but doesn’t offer her assistance in finding another solution (as usual),” the same viewer concluded.

The Brown patriarch had reasons for not wanting to live in Janelle’s RV

“In plural marriage, if you’re not around a lot for a wife, she takes it personally,” Kody said in a confessional. “In this case, Janelle has a tiny little kitchen and a tiny little house and a tiny little bathroom, and if I’m not around, she will start to feel like she’s marginalized.

“But she made choices that are major inconveniences to me and my lifestyle because she wanted this RV, so now there’s an inclination for me to go, ‘Oh, there’s hot water at Robyn’s house, why am I going to sit here with you and suffer with your choices?'”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Fans Roast ‘Controlling’ Kody Brown After He Claims Christine Didn’t Have ‘Permission’ to Move Him Out