‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Kody Brown Needs to Be ‘Canceled’ After ‘Gaslighting’ Wives

As new scenes are released regarding the final episodes of Sister Wives season 17, the series fans are up in arms. However, some fans believe Kody Brown needs to be “canceled” after “gaslighting” his wives throughout this tumultuous season, mainly when it came to their observations regarding Kody’s relationship with his “favorite wife,” Robyn. Here’s why viewers are so fired up.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

‘Sister Wives’ fans learn the truth: Kody Brown is ‘pissed off’ at Christine for the way she treats Robyn

All season long, Sister Wives fans have waited for a moment teased at the beginning of the season. Accordingly, fans wanted to know the real reason behind Kody’s outburst in the episode “A Knife in the Kidneys.”

But in a confessional, Christine alluded to Kody’s relationship with Robyn, saying it was hard to stay married to someone who “had favorites and made it very known.” She continued with, “someone who’s breaking my kids’ hearts. I needed to stand with them instead,” before taking off her mike and walking out.

In a teaser trailer, Meri says of Christine, “I have seen her non-acceptance of Robyn and her disdain for me through the years.” Kody agreed, saying to Robyn, “she treated you like dirt from the beginning. That’s the reason I’m pissed off.”

He yelled at Christine, “Man, just a knife in the kidneys over all these years. The sacrifices that I made to love you wasted.” He stormed off, followed by Robyn and Meri. Only Janelle remained to comfort a crying Christine.

Kody Brown says Janelle Brown uses a ‘gaslighting fallacy’ toward him, but ‘Sister Wives’ fans believe otherwise

In a video clip posted to Instagram, Janelle questioned Kody traveling after pushing his family to abide by extreme rules surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. She said Kody’s choice to officiate a friend’s wedding out of state was “interesting” as he and Robyn still observed strict pandemic rules. However, Kody called Janelle’s words a “gaslighting fallacy” and claimed the pandemic was not why the family no longer saw one another.

Fans reacted furiously to the clip and Kody’s behavior throughout season 17.

“This dude needs to be canceled,” one fan wrote.

“Kody, Kody, Kody. You ruined the family. YOU. Not Christine, Janelle, or the kids. You. (and maybe Robyn) Saying Janelle is gaslighting you? Pot meet Kettle. She is far from gaslighting,” penned a second fan.

“All I hear when he opens his mouth is me, me. Kody is the poster child for narcissism, lies, gaslighting, and self-victimization,” noted a third Instagram fan.

However, a fourth viewer claimed, “You chose your favorite wife, Robyn, over your whole family. She destroyed your family shame on you.”

Robyn Brown questioned the legitimacy of Christine’s divorce

Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In the series, Nov. 6 episode titled “A Polygamist Divorce,” Robyn questioned the legitimacy of Christine’s split from Kody. In a solo interview, Robyn said: “Technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man, she’s not divorced.”

She subsequently claimed Christine was “invalidating our beliefs” by saying she’s divorced without actually going through an official process. However, Christine is no longer a member of the AUB or Apostolic United Brethren sect of the Mormon religion, which allows polygamy.

However, in the same episode, Christine explained, “Since I don’t have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we’ve had to go through,” she said. “Neither of us is part of that religion anymore. So, me just saying I’m divorced, I don’t see the problem in that at all.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on EST.

