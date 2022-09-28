‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Calls Himself a ‘Victim’ in Old Tweet, Fans Think He’s a ‘Hypocrite’

Sister Wives viewers have noted a fundamental difference in Kody Brown‘s behavior over the past several years. After investigating, they uncovered an old tweet from the reality star where he spoke about being a “victim.” Interestingly, Kody posted the tweet around the time his third wife, Christine Brown, had expressed her desire to leave their marriage. Subsequently, fans called the reality star a “hypocrite” after realizing his words had a more profound, hidden meaning.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Kody Brown’s behavior has turned off ‘Sister Wives’ fans

Upon its 2010 debut, Sister Wives portrayed a man who lived a polygamist lifestyle with his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. It was the first time the American television viewing audience had seen such a lifestyle. While the idea of polygamy appeared strange, viewers embraced the Browns for their apparent love for each other and dedication to their families.

However, around season 12, Brown’s behavior began to change. Fans saw sudden flashes of anger from the father of 18. This behavior was in stark contrast to a man who appeared, for the most part, to have his busy life under control.

Subsequently, during Sister Wives episodes filmed throughout the pandemic, viewers saw just how inflexible the Brown patriarch had become. His strict quarantine rules made his distant family members even more estranged. Some of Kody’s adult children expressed their fury regarding their father’s actions on both the show (Garrison and Gabriel) and social media (Paedon).

‘Sister Wives’ fans call Kody Brown a ‘hypocrite’ after his tweets about being a ‘victim’

I’m not being a victim here. I’m just bitchin’ about the situation. This family has no victims. We just see from different paradigm. We struggle to agree, but there are no victims!#SisterWives — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) April 12, 2021

Sister Wives fans believe that the Brown patriarch’s actions speak louder than his words. Some viewers uncovered an old tweet on Reddit where Brown called himself a “victim.”

The tweet, embedded in the post, stated the following. “I’m not being a victim here. I’m just b****** about the situation. This family has no victims. We just see from different paradigm [sic]. We struggle to agree, but there are no victims!”

Just ahead of this tweet, Brown discussed his “intensity” in a separate social media statement. He also spoke of the criticism he had experienced over his behavior during the pandemic.

“This tweet is obviously about a prior season, but the date of it is interesting. We now know that by April of 2021, Christine had already left him. He’s already not taking responsibility for his part in the failure of his marriage, what a hypocrite” deduced one viewer on Reddit.

“The children are the victims. They didn’t ask for any of this. But I get it. He doesn’t see past his nose,” claimed a second fan.

“I just find it hilarious that he says “there are no victims here” when he is the first to act like one,” wrote a third social media user.

The Brown family is in flux during season 17

The current events depicted in the series are over one year behind real-time. Therefore the scenes fans are viewing were filmed beginning in March and April 2021.

For example, Mykelti Padron, Christine’s daughter, was seen during Avalon’s birth in the third episode of season 17. However, Avalon’s birth occurred on April 5, 2021. Mykelti and her husband Tony are awaiting the delivery of twin boys in October of this year.

In recent episodes, Christine has not yet informed her sister wives of her desire to leave Kody. Janelle appears to have tired of Kody’s strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules, and Meri remains noncommittal when it comes to crossing her husband. Robyn, on the other hand, stands with Kody in enforcing his ultra strict social distancing rules.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

