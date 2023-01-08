‘Sister Wives’: Fans Call Kody Brown’s Personality Changes ‘Radical’ Over 17 Seasons

Sister Wives viewers have watched the members of the Brown family grow and change over 17 seasons on TLC. However, while some changes have been subtle, others are more pronounced within the members of the polygamist clan. Sister Wives fans believe Kody Brown‘s personality changes are the most “radical” difference. They claim he is a world away from the man viewers met in 2010.

Kody Brown | TLC

Kody Brown claims “love” is secondary to wives’ ‘respect’

During the second installment of the season 17 tell-all, Kody made a shocking statement to TLC’s cameras. He said that “love” comes second to “respect” from the women in his life. This remark cements Kody’s decision to return to a form of patriarchy in his relationships, where he is the head of his households, and his wives must follow his lead.

This radical decision came after Christine left the clan in November 2021, citing her unhappiness. Kody’s remaining wives at that time, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown, were faced with Kody’s shift regarding how he wanted his family to adhere to his rules.

However, earlier in his days as the head of his polygamist clan, Kody appeared to feel differently toward then-wives Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Christine Brown. Today reported that Kody once explained in an interview that all his wives were free to leave if they chose to.

“We chose to be married,” he said. “Nobody forced us to do this, and we choose to stay in it out of love and commitment. Just like any marriage. I hate to say it because I don’t like divorce. Nobody likes that. But my wives are free to leave if they make that choice.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans call Kody Brown’s personality changes ‘radical’

In a Reddit thread titled “Kody Brown’s radical misogynist spiral,” fans discussed how much the Brown patriarch has changed throughout 17 seasons of his family’s series. They shared both commentary and criticism of Kody’s recent behavior.

“I wonder how much his behavior also changed after being on the show,” one viewer assessed. “They didn’t live in a vacuum; they would be on social media. It could have set him into this negative spiral if he saw a lot of nasty feedback about himself.”

“Kody has adopted this victimhood mentality where everything is the fault of his evil, independent, modern wives, aka Christine and Janelle (sarcasm about the wives being evil),” penned a second fan. “He continues to play the victim and blames Christine for usurping his “power” in the family by leaving him.

“I also think Kody is grasping at the sense of control that once came so easily,” wrote a third Reddit user. “He didn’t have to puff out his chest when he had 18 small children who were still young enough to idolize him and wives who were still very much entrenched in their religious ideals. He needed to grasp tighter when everyone started thinking for themselves.”

Will ‘Sister Wives’ fans get the absolute truth from the Brown family?

Christine, Robyn, Kody, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/YouTube

Will Sister Wives fans ever reach a moment of absolute truth from the Brown family? Perhaps a teaser for episode three of the tell-all may shed light on the genuine Kody Brown, whose anger flared toward Sukanya Krishnan after she posed a question he did not like. The veteran journalist asked the Brown patriarch if he had a favorite wife. He did not respond but sat in stone silence. Sukanya patiently waited for an answer, but Kody declined to provide one.

Kody claimed he never loved Christine, the mother of six of his children, claiming she was “asking to be in the family” and that he “felt a lot of pressure” due to Christine’s background. Will he reveal his part in the marriage’s breakdown by the tell-all’s conclusion?

Most of all, viewers are curious about how the family moves forward now that Janelle and Kody are separated, and he no longer wants to marry Meri. Is there a need for a series about Sister Wives when all the women in the family have left?