‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe They’ve Found Proof Robyn Brown Always ‘Despised’ Christine

Sister Wives fans found what they believe is proof Robyn Brown always “despised” her sister wife, Christine. An old clip from the series resurfaced on social media, leading fans to believe Kody Brown‘s fourth wife never liked how beloved Christine Brown was by the family, despite her claims to the contrary. This infamous moment seems more relevant on the heels of a tense, current exchange between the women where Robyn alleged Christine was lying about her unhappiness with Kody in a recent episode.

Christine Brown and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn and Christine Brown’s relationship remains tense

On the November 6 Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine shared she found a buyer for her Arizona home and was moving to Utah in one week. Sister wives Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and husband Kody were shocked at the move’s swiftness.

Robyn later accused Christine of “faking” a good marriage in front of her when the family lived in Las Vegas. She responded to Christine’s statement her marriage to Kody was unhappy for a long time by saying, “that’s a lie.”

Historically, Christine shared that she was jealous of Robyn when she first came into their polygamist clan and later when it appeared Robyn had become Kody’s favorite wife. In her family’s 2012 book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Christine wrote the following passage that explained her feelings.

“I was pregnant with Truely. We also entered new and uncharted territory as we began filming Sister Wives for TLC. When Kody started courting and married Robyn, it really rocked me,” she explained.

‘Sister Wives’ fans believe they’ve found proof Robyn always ‘despised’ Christine

Christine and Robyn Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

In a Reddit post, fans saw an awkward exchange between the Brown children, Robyn, Kody, Janelle, Meri, and Christine, as the family raved about Christine’s cooking. As the oldest children’s primary caretaker, Christine homeschooled the clan and prepared their meals.

A fan asked, “of all the meals you make for your children, which one do they request the most?” The family responded unanimously, “mock tapioca,” Christine’s specialty. “We called it German cereal growing up, but it’s a fluffy, cream-of-wheat breakfast cereal. It takes an hour and a half to make,” Christine explained.

However, all fans could focus on was how unhappy Robyn looked that the family praised Christine, noting that Kody kept looking nervously to gauge her reaction.

“More proof that Robyn has always despised Christine. She looks like she is ready to spit nails. Pissed that they all love Christine’s food,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Look at Kody staring at Robyn throughout this clip. Like he knows she’s angry over this, and he’s checking in on her,” penned a second fan.

“You’re right; he does. I was so busy watching Robyn I didn’t pay attention to him at first. He is looking at her when other people are talking. So yeah, he’s totally checking to see if she’s pissed. I can’t stand her. I’m just noticing everything during my rewatch,” claimed a third viewer.

“Robyn is jealous of Christine. And it’s awesome because even though Christine has left, Kody will still focus on her and pine over her, and Robyn will sit and stew in her jealousy as Christine lives her best life,” deduced the fourth fan.

‘Sister Wives’ fans learn Kody Brown is ‘pissed off’ at Christine for the way she treats Robyn in new teaser

All season long, Sister Wives fans have waited for a moment teased at the beginning of the season. Accordingly, fans wanted to know the real reason behind Kody’s outburst in the episode “A Knife in the Kidneys.”

But in a confessional, Christine alluded to Kody’s relationship with Robyn, saying it was hard to stay married to someone who “had favorites and made it very known.” She continued with, “someone who’s breaking my kids’ hearts. I needed to stand with them instead,” before taking off her mike and walking out.

In a teaser trailer, Meri says of Christine, “I have seen her non-acceptance of Robyn and her disdain for me through the years.” Kody agreed, saying to Robyn, “she treated you like dirt from the beginning. That’s the reason I’m pissed off.”

He yelled at Christine, “Man, just a knife in the kidneys over all these years. The sacrifices that I made to love you wasted.” He stormed off, followed by Robyn and Meri. Only Janelle remained to comfort a crying Christine.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Are Fans Right to Call Robyn Brown a ‘Bully’ and ‘Unhinged’ After One of the Most Difficult Episodes to Watch in the Series’ History?