‘Sister Wives’ Fans Rally for Kody Brown to Be Cast on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ but Not for Obvious Reasons

On the heels of Sister Wives episode seven, titled “The Failed Priest,” some viewers believe Dancing with the Stars should cast Kody Brown for an upcoming season of the Disney+ series. However, their rally cries are not a show of support. Instead, they appear to be for entirely different causes altogether.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Kody Brown broke his own COVID protocols to officiate a friend’s wedding

In “The Failed Priest,” Kody Brown travels to Oklahoma to officiate a friend’s wedding. In a car confessional, he claims he is excited by the prospect of being alone with his thoughts. Kody continued to process the news of his wife Christine Brown’s exit from their clan and his thoughts about polygamy.

Christine, Robyn, and Janelle Brown weighed in on the trip. Christine and Janelle called Kody out for breaking his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols when it benefitted him. Janelle said his travel choice “is interesting to me.”

“Ysabel’s heartbroken,” Christine explained. “She goes, ‘How can he justify officiating Brian’s wedding when he wouldn’t even come to my surgery?’” However, Robyn stood up for Kody’s travel, saying the trip might do him good since “he’s been in a dark place.” since learning Christine was leaving him.

After completing his duties as an officiant, Kody happily danced the night away, alone and with others. Some fans found fault with his attitude after alienating some family members for how they handled his strict protocols. Others believed Kody might get a call from another reality show for a new job as a performer after his dancing display.

Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans rally for Kody Brown’s casting on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

In a Reddit post titled “on the next season of Dancing with the Stars,” some fans rallied for Kody’s casting on the Disney+ series. However, it wasn’t due to his evident dancing ability.

“Only Kody (and Robyn) would think he is important enough for Dancing with the Stars. Can you imagine how annoying he would be to train, too? His partner would probably need the next season off to recover,” declared one Sister Wives viewer.

“Idk, he couldn’t be any worse than Kate Gosselin from Kate plus 8. Kody’s ego is so huge he would tell the dance instructors how to do it, and his way is better,” wrote a second Reddit user. During Kate’s 2010 DWTS debut, her professional partner Tony Dovolani walked out of their rehearsals, reported the New York Daily News, due to a lack of communication.

“I would love to watch Kody fail miserably on DWTS. What is this bug-stompin’ mess?? Why does he need to be the center of attention constantly? It was the bride and groom’s day,” penned a third viewer of the TLC series.

However, a fourth fan saw an opportunity for a different member of the Brown family to make their mark in the ballroom.

“Conversely, I could see Christine being asked to join the show,” claimed a fourth fan.

Kody called himself a ‘failed priest’ in a confessional

When Kody officiates a wedding, Christine wonders why his strict pandemic protocols no longer seem to apply. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/L7iFdg6v93 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 23, 2022

Before the ceremony, Kody shared his thoughts about love. He revealed, “My thoughts so far about marriage, ironically, have been mixed. I am still shocked that [my friends] Brian and Judith wanted me to do it. Yes, it is something I am used to doing. But I’m also a failed priest. I’ve got a wife leaving me.”

“I drove here decrying marriage and the foolishness of it. Suppose I stutter through this thing and do the worst job ever. I’m only partly to blame,” Kody said in a confessional.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

