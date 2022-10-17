‘Sister Wives’: Fans Roast ‘Controlling’ Kody Brown After He Claims Christine Didn’t Have ‘Permission’ to Move Him Out

Sister Wives fans roasted “controlling” Kody Brown after claims his wife Christine didn’t have “permission” to move him out of their home. The Brown patriarch confessed to TLC’s cameras that Christine took the lead in ending their marriage and clearing his things from their shared residence. However, fans believe Kody is a “narcissist” whose difficulty moving forward without his third wife has “bruised his ego.”

Kody Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Twitter

‘Telling Truely’ was a watershed moment in the relationship of Kody and Christine Brown

On Oct. 16, Sister Wives fans saw Christine’s conflict over sharing her divorce from Kody with thier youngest daughter, Truely. After she and Kody agreed to tell the little girl together, Truely overheard her mother talking to her oldest daughter Mykelti about relocating to Utah.

This moment significantly altered Christine’s plans. Off-camera, she shared the news of the end of her and Kody’s marriage to their youngest child, whose response, according to Christine, was heartbreaking.

However, Christine maintained that moving to Utah would allow Truely to be surrounded by family. She hoped this change would allow her daughter a better experience than life in Arizona. However, Kody kept hammering home his point he was still the head of Christine’s household, and she overstepped his boundaries after declaring she wanted out of their marriage.

Fans roast ‘controlling’ Kody Brown after he says Christine didn’t ask ‘permission’ to move his things out

"I didn't give her permission to move me out." #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/EdthYqEc2O — TLC Network (@TLC) October 16, 2022

In a Sister Wives confessional, Kody declared, “I don’t want to move my stuff out. Christine moved my stuff out. I didn’t want her to move me out. I didn’t give her permission to move me out.”

“I’ve tried to give my wives sovereignty to give them control over their lives. In doing so, I made it, so I had no control over mine. It feels hostile to me. I feel like she’s done this as a backstab. She could have started talking to me about our relationship long ago. To me, it seems rushed,” Kody concluded.

In response, fans called out the Brown patriarch on Twitter for his reaction to Christine’s decision.

“Very controlling. Run Christine,” wrote one fan.

“He’s playing the victim! What a narcissist! Like he needs permission for Christine to leave and to remove his stuff from her house. His arrogance is his greatest weakness,” tweeted a second viewer.

“This controlling dude needs to take a real look at how he treats all of these women, and they should all move on and live their life without him! She bruised his ego!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“If I recall, Christine told him she was unhappy with their relationship in Utah. It shouldn’t be such a surprise,” declared a fourth Sister Wives viewer.

Kody admits his original idea for plural marriage seems ‘dysfunctional’

The Brown patriarch was hopeful that after splitting from Christine, he would be able to maintain a relationship with her and their children. Kody acknowledged he’s “struggling with sort of a state of regret” about the state of their once-happy union and the dissolution of a family ideal.

“It’s weird to be left,” he admitted in an Instagram clip. “It’s made me question getting into plural marriage, my faith, and religion. The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now.

“I’ve got what feels like very strained relationships with a bunch of the kids. I don’t feel like I’ve got the respect I should have,” he concluded. “No, I’m not OK. I’m here. I’m in a funk. It’s this loneliness combined with bitterness with the entire family.”

