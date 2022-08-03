‘Sister Wives’ Fans Roast ‘Narcissist’ Kody Brown Who ‘Won’t Take Responsibility’ for the Breakdown of His Marriages

Sister Wives fans believe Kody Brown, husband to Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown and ex-husband of Christine, is a “narcissist” who “won’t take responsibility” for the breakdown of his marriages. The reality television star, whose family will return for its 17th season on TLC in September, was roasted by viewers for his behavior.

Fans can’t wait for the new season of ‘Sister Wives’ to begin

Fans of TLC’s Sister Wives remain vocal and engaged on social media despite no new series episodes.

There is an active Reddit site where viewers can speak of their favorite and not-so-favorite moments. They also share photos and videos from the family’s social media pages.

These fans are anticipating the series’ new season, the season’s first since Christine and Kody’s split.

Season 17 was reportedly filmed earlier in 2022, according to Christine Brown’s son Paedon.

In a question and answer session on Instagram, he shared that the current filming season included his mother.

However, she remains estranged from his father, Kody, since they announced their separation in Nov. 2021.

However, in one thread that hyped up the newest season of the TLC series, fans roasted Brown for this behavior and the apparent breakdown of his four marriages.

‘Sister Wives’ viewers took to Reddit to express their distaste for Kody Brown’s behavior

In a Reddit thread titled “It’s Happening,” users roasted Kody Brown for his behavior one month before the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives.

“Part of me wonders if he even cares about Robyn or is just such a narcissist that he likes having her around to lavish attention on him?” questioned one viewer.

“Kody, who thought he was a polygamist, realized he was, or became, a monogamist when Robyn, his one true love, came along. I wouldn’t call that ‘completely insane.’ People change,” claimed a second fan.

“I’d gain maybe an ounce or two of respect for Kody if he went individually to every wife and said, ‘I thought I was a polygamist, and now, after careful thought, I am not. I’m sorry I hurt you and all of my children.’ He won’t take responsibility,” a third Reddit user explained.

“I disagree that he had any epiphany in that regard. I bet he thinks it can work, just not with the women he married — that it’s them, not him, who failed,” deduced a fourth TLC viewer.

‘Sister Wives’ fans eagerly anticipate season 17

Sister Wives fans are eager for the new season to start as two Brown family members have gone social media silent.

Three of the series stars, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, are very active on social media. However, they rarely speak about the series. They focus more on their personal lives, activities, and families.

Robyn and Kody Brown have not shared new information on social media in several years.

Robyn shared an inspirational quote in her last post dated March 2019.

Kody’s last post discussed his split from Christine in Nov. 2021.

Sister Wives returns for season 17 beginning Sept. 11 on TLC.

