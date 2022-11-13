Sister Wives fans took to social media to exclaim Robyn Brown “baited” Kody Brown into responding to Christine Brown like a “toddler throwing a tantrum” during the newest episode of the TLC series. Their observation came on the heels of a clip leading up to the series’ Nov. 13 episode titled “A Knife in the Kidneys,” where Kody screamed at Christine, claiming she slighted Robyn throughout their years as sister wives.

Christine, Kody, and Robyn Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

What can fans expect from ‘A Knife in the Kidneys?’

All season long, Sister Wives fans have waited for a moment teased at the beginning of the season. Accordingly, fans wanted to know the real reason behind Kody’s outburst in the episode “A Knife in the Kidneys.”

But in a confessional, Christine alluded to Kody’s relationship with Robyn, saying it was hard to stay married to someone who “had favorites and made it very known.” She continued with, “someone who’s breaking my kids’ hearts. I needed to stand with them instead,” before taking off her mike and walking out.

In a teaser trailer, Meri says of Christine, “I have seen her non-acceptance of Robyn and her disdain for me through the years.” Kody agreed, saying to Robyn, “she treated you like dirt from the beginning. That’s the reason I’m pissed off.”

He yelled at Christine, “Man, just a knife in the kidneys over all these years. The sacrifices that I made to love you wasted.” He stormed off, followed by Robyn and Meri. Only Janelle remained to comfort a crying Christine.

‘Sister Wives’ fans call out Robyn Brown for ‘baiting’ Kody Brown into responding to Christine like a ‘toddler throwing a tantrum’

In a Reddit post, Sister Wives fans called out Robyn Brown for “baiting” Kody into responding to Christine like a “toddler throwing a tantrum.” They cited how Kody’s fourth wife appeared to bait the Brown patriarch into an argument with Christine over her news that she had sold her home and would move in one week.

Their observation came after Robyn was seen in a clip crying over Christine leaving the family, which caused Kody to defend her.

“Seems to me that Robyn was trying to bait the sister wives into an argument,” wrote one fan.

“She [Robyn] had rehearsed her lines so carefully and was looking for any opening to unleash her BS; that’s why she missed what Christine did/didn’t say. She was listening for what she wanted to hear. Nothing of the s*** she was spewing had anything to do with having an actual conversation with Christine. She just wanted to fight and get her riled up. So glad Christine didn’t give them the satisfaction,” penned a second viewer.

“When he says “YOU!” the way he is standing and holding out his hand. It’s disgusting. It’s rehearsed and over-the-top dramatic,” claimed a third Reddit user.

“Looks like a literal toddler throwing a tantrum,” noted the fourth fan.

Christine loved the idea of having sister wives until Kody made it clear he had favorites

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

In the same episode, Christine spoke about having sister wives and a large family, the adults, raised communally. However, when it appeared Kody had favorites among the women, the family dynamic began to change.

“I did love the idea of a family. Of having sister wives, of raising kids together,” Christine tells Kody per Us Weekly. “It is an important part of a plural family that each relationship and each marriage is strong too. We always talk about the spokes in a wheel. When a spoke is broken, how do we keep it going?”

“I’ve been heartbroken for years,” she says. “I was tired of being heartbroken. Just tired. You don’t think I stayed for the big picture as long as I did? Because I wanted it to work?”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

