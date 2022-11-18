‘Sister Wives’ Fans Find Robyn Brown’s Use of the Word ‘Lazy’ Regarding Other Wives ‘Ironic’

Season 17 of TLC’s Sister Wives has shaped up to be one of the most divisive in the series’ history. Fans are sharing their opinions more than ever regarding the Brown family, and social media has become their place. Some fans find Robyn Brown‘s use of the word “lazy” quite “ironic” regarding her sister wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

The word ‘lazy’ is how the family categorizes each other

Throughout 17 seasons of Sister Wives, the Browns have causally tossed around the word “lazy” regarding family members. Per Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, the adjective means “disinclined to activity or exertion: not energetic or vigorous.”

During season 16, Kody Brown used the word lazy to describe Janelle. She had resistance to following his self-imposed and strict COVID-19 protocols. “Are you too lazy to do a few chores?” he asked of Janelle’s reluctance to adhere to his rules during a confessional.

Meri, in turn, alluded to the fact that Kody was “lazy” when working on the problems in their marriage. She expressed frustration that Kody didn’t fight hard enough for his failed two marriages.

“You don’t care enough to fight for her. Obviously, you don’t care enough to fight for me,” Meri said in a solo interview, speaking directly to Kody about her and Christine. “And I don’t understand that.”

Robyn used the word in season 17 when describing plural marriage, saying “cause you can’t be lazy” about it.

‘Sister Wives’ fans find Robyn’s use of the word ‘lazy’ to describe her sister wives ‘ironic’

In a Reddit post, some viewers fans found Robyn’s use of the word “lazy” in describing her sister wives “ironic” as she appears to contribute the least to the family.

“It’s ironic they both use the idea of laziness to describe the other sister wives. The truth is there is a lot more evidence to prove Robyn’s laziness. No job outside of filming. Never seeing her cooking during family gatherings, the nannies, Kody needing to help her,” wrote one fan.

“I think it probably started amongst the wives. Probably when Kody was newly married to Janelle and Meri, and the women had different opinions in the house they shared,” a second viewer summarized.

“I think there is probably a go-to word for all of them to put people in their place and dismiss them,” claimed a third Reddit user. They used ‘Princess’ for Christine since she is light-hearted and sensitive and throws that in her face whenever she asks for things or has an opinion.”

The fan continued, “Meri’s recent word is the victim. Her go-to response to everything she’s asked on camera for years is that she’s ‘confused’ or ‘doesn’t know.’ She’s calculated in her responses now so that no one can blame her later.”

“Ah yes, Kody (emotionally) and Robyn (physically) projecting when they call other family members lazy,” wrote a fourth fan.

Kody Brown does admit to being lazy when it comes to parenting his and Robyn’s youngest child

During the November 13 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Robyn explained that their youngest daughter, Ariella, is a night owl. He tried to explain that the five-year-old’s “biorhythms” had made it difficult for her to go to bed and that she would stay up all night if allowed to.

However, Kody later admitted, “to spare us so that we have the freedom and stuff like that, we’ve allowed her to sleep late.”

“What she would do is if we woke her up early, she’d try to nap. She’s tried to fall asleep early,” Robyn said in a bonus scene from the November 13 episode.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. EST.

