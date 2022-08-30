‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series

If the trailer for the new season of Sister Wives indicates the direction the reality show has taken, viewers will be in for quite a season of surprises. Season 17 of Sister Wives promises to include some confrontations that will turn the family on its heels. However, while many fans place the blame for the family’s breakdown squarely on its patriarch, Kody Brown, an equal amount of fans believe his wife, Robyn, is the real “villain” of the very “dark” TLC series.

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

‘Sister Wives’ enters its 17th season this September

Previews for the 17th season of Sister Wives feature storylines and confrontations that are more intense than in years past. The family reels from Christine Brown‘s decision to leave Kody after a 25-year marriage. Christine subsequently kicked Kody out of her home and their shared bedroom after realizing he no longer wanted an intimate relationship. But formally ending their marriage is even more complex than she imagined.

Sadly, this season displays just how difficult change can be when Christine has to share her decision with her sister wives and her children. Kody will try to stop his third wife from leaving their clan, but her determination to move to Utah to be with her older children is undeterred.

When Kody tries to force her hand, Christine will call him out for favoring one wife and her children over all the others. Sister Wives fans believe this moment sets up Robyn Brown as the true “villain” of the series after she appears to take a hands-off approach to the situation in a TLC trailer.

"I have decided to leave. I'm going to leave Kody." #SisterWives returns Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/MR7XRyBMnA — TLC Network (@TLC) August 8, 2022

In a Reddit post, fans debated Robyn’s involvement in the shifting power dynamics of the Brown family.

While the fourth of Kody’s wives declared during season 16 that she did not influence her husband’s decision-making, some fans begged to differ.

“Came here to say this! Kody blamed Christine for not having a relationship with the other sister wives, but it’s Robyn who flat out refused to let other sister wives integrate with her family,” declared one fan.

“Robyn is the villain of the series, even more so than Kody,” wrote a second viewer.

“Robyn was never a true sister wife or lived that same experience they had in Lehigh, Utah. Yet during the confessionals, all you hear is Robyn talking about the ‘family culture’ and all kinds of crap she never experienced,” a third Reddit fan posted.

“This series is getting dark now. Manipulation to get to the point Robyn is at now,” penned the fourth fan.

TLC has documented Christine, Meri, Janelle, Kody, and Robyn Brown’s lives since 2010

Sister Wives has documented Kody’s polygamous relationship with Meri, Christine, Robyn, and Janelle Brown since the show’s debut in 2010.

However, during the last two seasons, the series has taken a very dark turn as the relationships between Kody and three of his four wives shredded.

Kody told Meri during season 15 that he was not in love with her. In season 16, he fought with his second wife, Janelle, over COVID-19 restrictions and his older children’s lack of respect for him. Kody also appeared to force Janelle to choose between their children and him.

In the season finale, Christine stated she’s ending her marriage to Kody after 25 years, explaining, “The intimate part of our marriage is over. And to be honest, I’m not OK with that. I’m not OK with staying in a marriage without intimacy. That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage, a partial marriage, or whatever we have.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives airs Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

