‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say Robyn Brown Marrying Kody Was the ‘Best Thing’ Because She Highlighted Problems in Their ‘Bizarre’ World

Season 17 of TLC’s Sister Wives highlights the cracks in the foundation of the Brown family, whose members consist of Kody and his wives Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, as well as his ex-wife Christine. Historically, many fans are convinced Robyn’s entry into the polygamist clan began their demise as a family unit. However, others feel that Robyn’s marriage to Kody was the “best thing” because her arrival highlighted problems in their “bizarre” world.

‘Sister Wives’ has been on TLC’s schedule since 2010

The first season of Sister Wives debuted on TLC in 2010. It consisted of nine episodes and introduced viewers to the Brown family, including patriarch Kody and wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. It premiered with a one-hour debut on September 26, 2010, and ran until November 21, 2010.

The first season tried to paint a happy picture of a polygamist family with 13 children from three wives. A fourth wife was introduced into their family, bringing her three children from a previous marriage.

However, the series exposed cracks in the perfect veneer of the Brown family as the series progressed.

These included fleeing from possible arrest for polygamy and bigamy in their home state of Utah. Kody divorced his first wife, Meri, and legally wed his fourth wife, Robyn, to adopt her children. An online scammer also catfished Meri. Moves to Las Vegas and Arizona also upended the family’s core, as did the coronavirus pandemic.

Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans believe Robyn Brown Marrying Kody Was the ‘Best Thing’

Fans shared an unpopular opinion regarding the fourth of Kody’s wives in a Reddit post titled “Robyn was the best thing to happen to this family.”

“Without her entrance into this family unit, I believe they would have all stayed complacent and miserable in this bizarre world around Kodster. All the drama that came along with Robyn highlighted just how s***** and inequitable the situation the OG wives were in,” they wrote.

“I think Vegas was the best thing that happened to the family, particularly the kids. It got them away from their church and into public school, so the cracks in their indoctrination could grow. Would Vegas have happened without Robyn? That might be something to think about,” claimed a second viewer.

“It may have been beneficial long term for Christine, but Robyn is just now experiencing the real Kody, and it looks like hell for her!!” penned a third Reddit user.

“Robyn is the best thing to happen to the family because that’s what got them the TV show. Kody had shopped around a TV before, but no one was interested until he was adding a 4th wife,” a fourth viewer summarized. “The TV show’s money and the platform gave the wives options. There is no way Christine financially could have left Kody back in Lehi. Honestly, Meri was pretty dependent on his income too. With money and different life experiences, the whole family, especially adults, have more options.”

Robyn Brown defended herself from family accusations in episode 2 of season 17

In 2010, Robyn joined the family, and four years later, Kody divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her kids; David, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 17. Shortly after that, the couple welcomed two of their children: Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6.

“You know, this isn’t a new complaint that Kody favors me,” Robyn said during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18 episode, where she addressed jealousy issues between the sister wives. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”

She continued by saying the other wives “make assumptions” about how Kody acts in her home.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

