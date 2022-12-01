‘Sister Wives’ Fans Slam Kody Brown’s Actions Toward ‘Loyal’ Janelle Brown, Claim He’s Trying to ‘Beat Her Down’

Sister Wives viewers have much to say about the relationship between Kody Brown and his remaining three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown. However, they are most frustrated with how Kody appears to be taking his frustration out on Janelle Brown after Christine Brown exited their family. Fans slammed Kody’s actions on social media toward Janelle and claimed he was trying to “beat her down.”

Janelle and Kody Brown hash out their relationship in the newest ‘Sister Wives’ episode

In a teaser for the series’ December 4 episode shared by Us Weekly, Janelle confesses that she is experiencing a deep divide in her union of almost 30 years.

“I’m not someone who throws the towel in on a marriage,” Janelle admits. “But it seems almost like there is this gulf [between us] now. Especially where he’s like, ‘I want this.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t give you that.’”

“I don’t think you and I know how to be real about things with each other,” Kody tells Janelle, followed by, “you gotta know it too. There’s something fundamentally wrong here.”

Janelle insists Kody is her “best friend” and “the person I want to tell everything to.” However, in a second confessional, she admits she still has “so much affection” for her husband but isn’t sure if it’s “love.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans slam Kody Brown’s actions toward Janelle, claim he was trying to ‘beat her down’

Sister Wives viewers took to Reddit to discuss the latest teaser trailer for the latest and most explosive season of the TLC series. There, they slammed Kody’s actions toward his “loyal” wife Janelle and claimed he was trying to “beat her down.”.

One viewer alleges Kody keeps his wives tied to him financially. “Kody and Robyn needed the money from the show and the other wives,” they claimed. Janelle’s admission in episode 12 supported this statement.

She explained the Browns pooled money goes into one account. Other family members accessed it to fund their homes and other purchases. She asked TLC’s cameras, “when is my turn,” to have access to it, so she could build her home on their Coyote Pass property.

A second fan replied to the aforementioned fan comment, saying that Kody and Robyn kept the remaining two wives tied to them monetarily was “sinister.” They added, “I’m willing to believe it about them, though.”

“Let’s hope not. But leaving is difficult. Kody is actively trying to take her independence away from her. Beat her down. She’s not loyal enough. She is probably not loyal enough to be able to build a house in her name. But she NEEDS that house as safety, or she will go with nothing if she leaves. She worked all her life and has no assets. Will she go anyway? Hard to know,” deduced a third Reddit poster.

A fourth fan exclaimed, “He makes me so angry! I would have gotten right back in his face if I were Janelle when he leaned toward her. He [Kody] has no idea how to be a husband, let alone a decent human being.”

What’s next on ‘Sister Wives’?

Along with Janelle and Kody’s marriage drama, in the newest Sister Wives episode titled “Coronapocolypse,” Kody and Robyn both get coronavirus (COVID-19). Robyn ends up in the hospital, and Kody wonders if she will survive.

“Robyn’s not improving. She’s not improving. Finally, our doctor says, ‘Take her to the hospital,’” Kody says in the clip. “People go to the hospital to die.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

