‘Sister Wives’ Fans Slam Kody Brown, Claim He Treats His Children Differently ‘Depending on Who Their Mother Is’

Sister Wives fans have slammed Kody Brown on social media. Many have claimed the Brown patriarch treats his children differently. They cited several scenes on his family’s TLC series where it appears the Brown gives preferential treatment to some offspring “depending on who their mother is.”

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody Brown’s actions have split his polygamist clan

Over the past several seasons of Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s actions appear to have divided his polygamist clan.

One such instance was when he fought with sons Garrison and Gabriel, Janelle’s sons, over his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols. Brown spoke about his fractured relationships with his sons during the Sister Wives Tell-All. He gave the boys an ultimatum about curbing their social lives amid the coronavirus pandemic, stating that was the reason he stayed away from the home they shared with Janelle.

Christine Brown also revealed Brown did not visit her home and their children throughout the pandemic. In an Instagram clip teasing content for episode 4, Christine appeared frustrated that Kody did not utilize any method of communicating with their daughter Ysabel in almost three years.

‘Sister Wives’ fans slam Kody Brown, claim he treats his children differently depending on their mother

In a Reddit post, Sister Wives fans appeared to be in unison in thier assessment of their feelings regarding Brown’s behavior toward his collective 18 children.

“Aurora, Robyn’s daughter, has a panic attack, and Kody carries her to her bedroom, hugging and soothing her through it the entire time. He admitted he does this for her all the time and comforts her through her panic attacks basically whenever he can,” one fan wrote.

They continued: “Ysabel, Christine’s daughter, goes for life-altering surgery to correct a condition that has caused her constant suffering for the majority of her life in a completely different state, and Kody doesn’t even consider going for a single second, despite his daughter crying for him and begging him to go. And, he calls it a vacation!!!”

“Well, he did want to send her alone to have surgery by herself, remember that part of the scene?” penned a second Reddit user.

“It’s pretty mind-boggling just how bad it is. And we do not even see the full picture. If Kody is openly favoring Robyn and her children on camera, he’s much worse behind the curtain,” claimed a third viewer.

“Aurora’s panic attacks won’t kill her, even though as someone who gets them, it feels like a heart attack! Ysabel’s surgery was intense, with risks from adverse events to paralyzation to death. But Nah, Christine was traveling around on vacation,” wrote a fourth fan.

Kody’s pandemic protocols keep the Brown family conflicted

In the latest clip, Brown’s four wives sat together with their husband on a Zoom call. Christine stood up for her children, stating that perhaps Brown should employ other methods of seeing them. Janelle appeared to agree, saying that a visit 6 feet apart, held outside, wouldn’t pose a health risk.

Brown called this an “inconvenience” as the weather was not warm enough for outside visits.

Meri also noted that despite Brown stating his younger children needed him most, all of his children needed his time and attention. Meri appeared to refer to Leon, Meri’s child, with Kody, who is 26 and lives in another state.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

