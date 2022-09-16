‘Sister Wives’ Fans Stunned When Kody Labels His Son a Narcissist After He Called Him Out for Favoring Robyn

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown says she’s fine with her “adequate” marriage to Kody Brown. But her kids aren’t impressed with his behavior, and they’ve called out their dad for what they see as his clear preference for his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Meanwhile, Kody continues to insist that he’s not at fault when it comes to the breakdown of his relationship with many of his family members. He even slammed his son Garrison’s “narcissistic attitude,” a criticism that some of the show’s fans found strange given the way Kody has behaved in the past.

Janelle opens up about her relationship with Kody in the next episode of ‘Sister Wives’

In a teaser for the September 18 episode of Sister Wives (via Twitter), Janelle opens up about her relationship with Kody, and what her kids think of it.

Janelle – who has been spiritually married to Kody for nearly 30 years – has six children with her husband. Though she admits their relationship isn’t perfect, she maintains that she’s fine with the current state of things.

“Kody and I have a good relationship,” she says in a confessional. But then she adds: “It’s struggling.”

“But I know what I need from Kody and I communicate that to him and he does a pretty good job of meeting it,” she goes on to say. “What I have now is adequate. It works for me. But it doesn’t look like Robyn’s relationship with him.”

Some of Janelle’s kids haven’t been happy with Kody for years

Janelle might be able to see positives in her marriage to Kody, but her older children can’t do the same. Gabe and Garrison, two of the couple’s now-adult sons, have apparently had it with their dad, with Garrison informing Kody he no longer wants to see him.

“He’s telling his dad, ‘I’m done. I don’t want to be around you,’” Janelle explains in the teaser. “’Because I don’t like how I think my mom is being treated. How we’re being treated.’”

Kody blames the issues between him and his son on differing approaches to managing COVID. But Kody’s estranged wife Christine says the problems predate the pandemic. Janelle agrees.

“There’s so much more going on,” Janelle says. “They have for a long time perceived that Kody’s focus and his time, everything was spent, the majority at Robyn’s house. Even when he lived in Las Vegas … they feel there’s been a real preference for Robyn.”

Janelle’s kids have legitimate concerns about their dad’s treatment of their mom. But predictably, Kody chose to shift the blame rather than reflect on whether he bore any responsibility for the situation. In the teaser, he slams Garrison’s “narcissistic attitude” and then reveals that he demanded they move out of their mother’s house.

“I called Janelle and I said, ‘I need Gabriel and I need Garrison to both move out,’” he says.

Janelle wasn’t about to cave to her husband’s demands, however. She pointed out that Kody was in no position to try to control who lived in her home because he wasn’t even on the lease.

‘Sister Wives’ fans can’t believe Kody can be so clueless

After 16 seasons of Sister Wives, viewers have grown used to what many see as Kody’s controlling, self-involved behavior. But some still were stunned at his lack of self-awareness when it came to the situation with his and Janelle’s kids.

“Cody is always the victim,” one person commented on Instagram. “Take accountability sir. You’re calling your kid a narcissist?? SMH.”

Several people felt that Kody labeling Garrison a narcissist was a “pot calling the kettle black” situation.

“Kody calling his own child a narcissist is showing who the real narcissist is here….,” one wrote.

“Wow! How dare he call his son narcissistic,” another wrote. “Has he look at himself in the mirror ever??”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

