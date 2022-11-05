As Sister Wives season 17 moves into its final episodes, some fans feel “uncomfortable” watching three out of five of the series’ key players, Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown, act “divorced from reality.” The behavior of these three adults has longtime viewers wincing, particularly how they behaved toward Christine and Janelle Brown, now considered family outsiders.

Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown appear to have formed a united front against Christine and Janelle

Throughout seasons 16 and 17 of Sister Wives, Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown appear to have formed a united front against Christine and Janelle. They adhered to Kody’s strict coronavirus rules throughout the pandemic while Christine and Janelle traveled. They also maintained a social distance from other family members as Christine, Janelle, and their children visited each other.

Therefore, it appeared to be a case of us against them regarding how Janelle and Christine chose to live independently of their husband’s strict rules. This attitude continued to pit family members against one another once Christine announced her intention to leave Kody and her polygamist clan.

Although upset, Janelle supported her sister wife. But Robyn, Meri, and Kody seemed to deny the obvious, that Christine chose to be no longer part of a family that didn’t serve her emotionally.

Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans are ‘uncomfortable’ watching Kody, Meri, and Robyn Brown act ‘divorced from reality’

Kody, Meri, and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

In a Reddit post discussing the storyline, some Sister Wives fans expressed how “uncomfortable” they felt watching Kody, Meri, and Robyn act “divorced from reality.”

“Kody Meri and Robyn are severely divorced from reality. Watching them be totally shocked and blown away by Christine wanting to leave is uncomfortable to watch,” one fan wrote. “Also, watching Meri say she’s staying with the hope Kody will want to restore their relationship was shocking. I didn’t realize that was how she felt and why she was still there. Kody has made it abundantly clear it’s never happening.”

“I mean, on a human level is very sad to see a family fall apart. But on an entertainment level, this season is FAR better than the endless parties, vacations, and filler episodes of previous seasons,” penned a second Reddit user.

“It is uncomfortable. Kody doesn’t want his whole family to be happy and healthy because he’s too much of a man-child to do the work,” claimed a third viewer.

What’s next on ‘Sister Wives?’

The family is taken aback when the day they've feared comes sooner than expected. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/xN99iwmkkT — TLC Network (@TLC) November 3, 2022

On Sunday, Nov. 6, episode nine of season 17 of Sister Wives airs. The episode titled “A Polygamist Divorce” focuses on how quickly Christine’s new life progresses after she puts her home in Flagstaff, AZ, on the market.

After dropping off Ysabel in North Carolina, Christine reveals to her sister wives during a sit down that her home is under contract and she’s moving to Utah in a week. During the installment, Kody reveals that he no longer considers himself married to Meri.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

