‘Sister Wives’ Fans Unleash Their Anger Toward Meri Brown Over Cryptic Social Media Posts: ‘Clickbait’

Fans of TLC’s Sister Wives have unleashed their anger toward series star Meri Brown after the reality TV star posted several cryptic social media messages on Instagram. Brown, whose series debuts season 17 on Sept. 11, is being slammed by fans again who believe she is promoting clickbait rather than telling the truth about her life.

Meri Brown vows to ‘hang on’ during a trailer for season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’

Sister Wives fans eagerly anticipate the series’ 17th season on TLC. After a bombshell season 16, many wonder how the Browns will survive without Christine, who left her husband, Kody, in late 2021.

Thus far, teasers promoting the new season have primarily focused on the relationship between Christine and Kody Brown as they work out the details of their separation.

However, Meri was seen in several key moments in a trailer for the latest installment of the TLC reality series. She cried after learning Christine was leaving their polygamist family. Meri was encouraged by Robyn Brown to “hang on” and not go, saying they have to “rebuild” their family.

Fans unleashed their anger over Meri Brown’s cryptic Instagram posts

Beginning Sept. 4, Meri shared two social media posts with fans crying “clickbait” due to their content.

The reality star shared one photo of her reading a book. She captioned the photograph, “There’s so much more to the story,” followed by the hashtag, “ready.”

One day later, Meri shared a second image where she looked directly into the camera. In the photo’s caption, she penned “just watch this,” again using the hashtag “ready.”

Fans responded to the posts on Reddit, saying that Meri was using “clickbait” to entice her followers.

“Come on; I think it’s just promo or clickbait for the new season. Sister Wives isn’t the big cash cow it used to be, but it’s still an income that helps support the otherwise unemployed adults in the family,” claimed one Reddit user.

“I can’t help but feel like it’s an attack on Christine, at least; that’s how I’m reading it. She must be incredibly jealous of all of the positive press and support Christine has gotten. I’ll be disappointed (albeit not surprised) if Robyn and Meri spend their interview time berating Christine for leaving,” wrote a second viewer.

“I always think it’s something related to her MLM, maybe a new line or something,” believes a third fan.

Christine Brown says she is no longer close with Meri

Christine Brown told People Magazine that she had little or no “contact” with either Robyn or Meri since leaving her marriage.

“I hadn’t been that close to Robyn; I hadn’t been that close to Meri for years,” Christine said.

“As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterward. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle’s graduation party, and then when I told them I was moving, that’s the only contact I’ve had with them.”

On the other hand, Meri tells a different story in a season 17 trailer. Meri cried at the thought of Christine leaving their polygamist family.

“I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years,” Meri cried.

Season 17 of Sister Wives debuts Sept. 11 on TLC at 10 p.m. ET.

