‘Sister Wives’ Fans Warn Janelle Brown to ‘Run’ as Marriage to Kody Brown Appears to go Downhill in Season 17

Viewers of TLC’s Sister Wives took to social media to warn Janelle Brown to “run” away from her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. This plea came on the heels of a season 17 trailer where Janelle was unsure the clan was a family anymore. However, without Christine Brown by her side, will Janelle remain in a marriage where Kody appears to be concerned with one wife?

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

In ‘Sister Wives’ season 17, Christine Brown leaves her marriage to Kody Brown behind

In a trailer for season 17, Christine packs her things and leaves behind her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. She also departs the life she created with sister wives Janelle, Robyn, and Meri Brown.

Christine and Kody’s split is at the heart of the new season, and her decision won’t sit well with some family members. The couple was spiritually married for more than 25 years before they parted ways in the fall of 2021.

The duo share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

‘Sister Wives’ fans tell Janelle to ‘run’ after Kody Brown’s angry outburst in season 17 trailer

In a teaser clip for season 17 of the TLC series, Kody Brown acted negatively to both Christine and Janelle Brown. Kody stood over the women and yelled at Christine as she and fellow sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, on the front steps of Christine’s Arizona home.

He screams, “You never tried to have a really good relationship with these other people. That’s the reason I’m pissed off. Man, it’s a knife in the kidneys after all these years. The sacrifices I’ve made to love you,” he concluded before storming off.

In a separate scene, Janelle and Kody sit together at a restaurant. Kody tells his second wife, “I don’t think you and I know how to be real about things with each other.” Janelle responds, “He’s no longer acting as my husband here.”

Fans reacted to the scene in a Reddit post.

“Janelle was the one who most valued the family dynamic present in Utah and Las Vegas. It was the coronavirus pandemic with the isolation and quarantining that took a toll on her,” one fan assumed. “We see on social media Janelle and Christine hanging out outside of the family dynamic (or whatever is left of it), so I think it’s becoming more obvious where Janelle’s loyalties are.”

“Run Janelle, run as fast as you can,” wrote a second viewer.

“I think she’s stuck on the pipe dream of Coyote Pass and the greenhouses. She doesn’t mind traveling to see the grandkids. I don’t think she minds a marriage minus romance as long as Kody treats her as valuable for her intelligence and logical mind,” penned a third Reddit user.

When will ‘Sister Wives’ return to TLC?

“I have decided to leave. I’m going to leave Kody.” #SisterWives returns Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/MR7XRyBMnA — TLC Network (@TLC) August 8, 2022

The new season of Sister Wives will debut on TLC beginning Sept. 11.

fans are anticipating the series’ new season, the season’s first since Christine and Kody’s split.

Season 17 was reportedly filmed earlier in 2022. This news is according to Christine Brown’s son Paedon who share the information in an Instagram live.

