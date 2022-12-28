‘Sister Wives’: 2 Former Tell-All Hosts Put Kody Brown in the Hot Seat and Got ‘Honest’ Answers

Sister Wives viewers have watched several hosts try and squeeze the truth from Kody Brown and his wives Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Christine Brown. But, the cast of the TLC reality series had pat responses to many of the questions posed by tell-all hosts over the years. However, two hosts successfully put Kody Brown in the hot seat and got “honest” answers. Who were the journalists who managed to extract the truth from the family?

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Until recently, ‘Sister Wives’ tell-all episodes toed the Brown family narrative

Kody Brown and his wives likely anticipated the questions posed to them at the end of each season. Therefore, while there seemed to be tension between family members who discussed specific issues, the general overtone was one of family unity.

However, as fractures continued within the Brown clan, questions became more pointed, and the family’s answers seemed to reflect some fraction of the truth. Still, while it appeared Christine and Janelle tried to tell some semblance of the truth, Kody, Meri, and Robyn always stuck to the same happy family narrative.

News correspondents SuChin Pak and Sukanya Krishnan and broadcast journalists Natalie Morales and Tamron Hall searched for answers. However, fans believe only two successfully pulled factual and substantive information from the Brown family.

Who were the two tell-all hosts who got ‘honest’ answers from the family?

In a Reddit post where fans discussed the series, they believed only two tell-all hosts managed to get the painful truth of life within the Brown family. Natalie Morales and Tamron Hall seemed to dig deeper than their counterparts to get honest answers from the family’s adult members.

“Natalie Morales was the best. Even better than Tamron. She interviewed them when they released their book and pressed Kody about dating an underage girl. This was also the interview with the famous nacho cheese incident. She did not let Kody off the hook! That’s why you can’t find the interview; I think the Browns had it scrubbed,” penned one social media user.

“[Tamron]’s a great journalist, and her questions were uncomfortable enough where she hasn’t been heading the tell-alls for a while,” clarified a second viewer. They noted the journalist didn’t return to moderate new installments of the TLC series ender.

“I think [Tamron] is really good for the tell-all, but her questions can come off argumentative. They want to make good TV and get honest answers, and (I’m just guessing) the production might not want the cast to hold back for fear of her argumentative questions,” wrote a third Reddit user.

“I’ve always thought that she got replaced on purpose. She called Kody out A LOT, and it was awesome. I’m all for bringing her back to talk about all his nasty bull****!!” claimed the fourth fan.

Who would fans love to see helm the season 18’s season-ender?

Andy Cohen | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In the same post, fans floated the idea of their dream tell-all host, Andy Cohen. The producer/ television personality helms the Bravo nighttime talk series Watch What Happens Live. He also serves as executive producer on over 14 series for NBCUniversal, including The Real Housewives franchise, where he hosts the network’s highly-rated reunion specials.

Andy is known for his no-nonsense questions, prodding just enough for good television while getting to the bottom of what fans want to learn most about their favorite stars.

“I wanna see someone who won’t give Robyn softball questions with a sympathetic smile yet ask the other wives difficult questions. Give us Andy Cohen!” exclaimed one viewer.

“I’d love to see someone like Andy Cohen. He wouldn’t let Kody get away with a thing!” a second fan agreed.

The second installment of Sister Wives‘ season 17’s tell-all airs Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST.