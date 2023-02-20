‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Calls Kody Brown ‘Manipulative’ After Watching Explosive Family Fight

During Gwendlyn Brown’s weekly YouTube recap of season 17 of Sister Wives, she couldn’t hold her tongue over a particularly tense moment between her family members. Christine and Kody Brown’s fourth child shared her shock, calling her father “manipulative” after watching part one of an explosive family fight that set the tone for the remainder of the season.

Kody Brown and Gwendlyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Gwendlyn Brown watched the episode titled ‘A Polygamist Divorce’

“A Polygamist Divorce” originally aired on Nov. 6, 2022. The official description of the episode is as follows. “Christine drops off Ysabel in North Carolina and informs her sister wives that she is relocating to Utah in a week as her house is under contract. Kody divulges that he does not consider himself married to Meri any longer.”

The last half-hour of the titular episode was devoted to a discussion between Christine, Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown. Christine informed the family she had sold her home and was moving in one week.

Kody’s response to Christine’s plans was dramatic and infuriating for Sister Wives fans and, apparently, for his daughter, who had never watched the episode during its initial run. However, she admits to knowing some spoilers about her dad’s behavior.

But, Gwendlyn, rewatching season 17’s episodes as part of her YouTube channel, expressed her anger toward dad Kody, calling him “manipulative” in a recap.

‘Sister Wives’ Gwendyln Brown calls Kody Brown ‘manipulative’

Gwendlyn Brown reacted to a sit down by the Brown family patriarch and matriarchs where several key topics were discussed on YouTube. Likewise, one moment that appeared to get under Gwendlyn’s skin was when Kody said he wouldn’t care if Meri married someone else. He revealed he no longer considered himself married to his first wife of over 30 years.

“It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off about how he and Meri basically have this ‘done’ relationship,” Gwendlyn said. This was e”Because she doesn’t know that.”

Gwendlyn continued, “They haven’t had a conversation about it, and I think that’s what’s so important about what my mom did with him. But she told him to his face that they were over.”

“Kody hasn’t done anything. He’s letting Meri believe in this fantasy that he’s created so that they can somehow work on their relationship. It feels completely manipulative to me. He’s keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it’s going to be fixed,” she concluded.

Kody Brown’s daughter wondered if her father considered his wives ‘trophies’

Christine, Janelle, Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown from TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ pictured in 2012 | Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

But, continuing her prior statements, Gwendlyn Brown continued to vent her frustration at Kody Brown’s actions toward his wives. She made several revealing remarks.

“How does it benefit him to stay with all these women,” Gwendlyn wondered aloud. “Does he consider them trophies? Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don’t understand why he feels a humongous necessity to be with them still.”

Gwendlyn believed another element was equally important. She concluded, “I’m just glad that the ones that needed to get out of that situation got out.”

As of Jan. 2023, Kody Brown is divorced from Christine Brown. He and Janelle are separated. Kody and Meri confirmed their relationship was over. He is only married to Robyn Brown, the fourth of his polygamist wives, whom he wed in 2014.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. New episodes are currently filming.