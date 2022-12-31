‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Compares Robyn’s ‘Weird’ Portrait of Kody to Michael Scott Photoshopping Himself on ‘The Office’

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown compares Robyn Brown gifting Kody a portrait of him holding her children to this iconic scene in The Office. While some of Robyn’s sister wives thought the gesture was “sweet,” Gwendlyn thought the portait was “weird.”

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn Brown gifts Kody Brown with a portrait of him and her children

In Sister Wives Season 9, Kody decides to legally adopt Robyn’s children, Aurora, Breanna, and Dayton, from her first marriage to David Jessop. Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, agreed to get a legal divorce for Robyn to marry Kody and adopt her children.

In Sister Wives Season 9, Episode 10, the Brown family throws a celebration for Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna’s adoption and name change ceremony.

During the celebration, Robyn gives Kody a present that confused many fans. She gifts him an artist’s rendition of a young Kody holding Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna when they were babies.

“I got a picture with the kids and I got a picture of you, and I created a moment that doesn’t exist, but it does now,” Robyn told him. Kody was “speechless” after receiving the gift.

Janelle thought Robyn’s portrait was “cool as heck,” and Meri thought it was “sweet,” but Christine didn’t reveal her feelings about it.

Gwendlyn reacts to Robyn’s ‘weird’ portrait of Kody

Christine and Kody’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown is spilling major tea about her family on her Patreon account. One Sister Wives fan asked Gwendlyn about what she thought about the portrait.

“What do you think of that sketch Robyn had drawn of Kody and her kids that she presented at the adoption party?” the fan asked Gwendlyn.

Robyn Brown’s portrait, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“Sooooo weird. I’m glad they got a chance to make themselves feel more like part of the family because they are, but it takes away our history,” Gwendlyn replied.

“[It] feels kind of like when Michael Scott photoshopped his face over his girlfriend’s ex’s face lol,” she concluded.

The scene Gwendlyn is referring to is from the The Office, when Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott photoshops his face over his girlfriend, Carol Stills’ ex-boyfriend’s face to make it look like he’s on the ski trip with her and her children.

The original picture of Kody Brown that Robyn used for the portrait

Sister Wives fans were able to track down the original photo of Kody that Robyn used for the infamous portait and posted it to Reddit.

In the family photo, Kody holds his first born son, Logan. In the background, Meri Brown holds her child, Leon. Janelle is in the background holding Maddie and Christine Brown sits in the foreground holding Aspyn. The photo appears to have been taken around 1996.

Many Sister Wives fans thought it wasn’t fair for Robyn to rewrite the family’s history by having the portrait alterered with only her children.

Most Sister Wives fans agree with Gwendlyn and think that Robyn could have thought of an adoption present that didn’t take away from the family’s history. Now with all of the original wives no longer married to Kody, the portrait is definitely interesting.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.