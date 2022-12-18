‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Credits This MLM’s Products for Weight Loss

Janelle Brown is turning her life around. Not only has the Sister Wives star finally split from Kody Brown, but she’s also been spending her time focusing on her health. The TLC personality credits a special product with helping her on her weight loss and fitness journey: the Plexus pink drink.

‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown is ‘ready’ for 2023

This is gonna be big. Janelle makes a major announcement on the #SisterWives tell-all, which kicks off next Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/LpJWqplHJ5 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2022

Janelle confirmed that she and Kody were no longer together in the Dec. 11 episode of Sister Wives. The two were spiritually married for nearly 30 years.

“Kody and I have separated,” she said. A few days later she took to Instagram and made it clear she was focused on moving forward, not looking back.

“I’m ready for you 2023! This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible,” she wrote. “The results weren’t overnight and I’m okay with that. It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let’s do this!”

Janelle Brown says Plexus helped with her weight loss

Janelle Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

So, what’s Janelle’s secret? She credits Plexus for her transformation, particularly its famous “pink drink.”

“Everyone’s weight loss journey looks different,” she shared on Instagram in July 2022, along with before and after photos highlighting her weight loss. “I’ve said before I am always hesitant to share publically any progress I make because, lets be real, there are always nay sayers in the crowd. However, in the past year, not only have I increased my strength but in my own unique way I have lost weight and inches. Plexus was the magic I wish I had years and years ago. I never thought I could feel as good as I did at 18 and finally feel like I’m on my way to my ultimate health goals.”

Plexus is a multi-level marketing company that sells various health supplements and other wellness products. Its signature product is Plexus Slim Hunger Control, a powdered supplement that is supposed to help people lose weight.

Janelle is one of Plexus’s “brand ambassadors” – individuals who sell the company’s products. In fact, she – along with her fellow Sister Wives cast member Christine Brown – is one of Plexus’s top ambassadors, according to the company’s website.

Like Janelle, Christine has been effusive in her praise of Plexus.

“I like to think of these products as boosters & erasers,” she shared on Instagram on Dec. 7. “They erase the lbs, brain fog, grumbling tummy, crazy hormones and boost energy, mental clarity, gut health, weight loss and so much more. I’m dancing like no one is watching because….”

Plexus isn’t the only MLM the ‘Sister Wives’ cast is involved with

Plexus is an MLM that delivers its products to customers via direct sales. Sellers like Christine and Janelle make money when people buy products directly from them. But they also make money from their downline – the people below them in the organization who’ve they’ve recruited to join the company.

MLMs are fairly common, albeit controversial, with critics comparing them to pyramid schemes. Though they sound like a good deal, many people who sign up as sellers make little to no money. Some end up losing money because of how much product they buy themselves. Still, they remain popular, including with the Sisters Wives cast. In fact, Plexus isn’t even the first MLM the show’s stars have been involved with.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is a top consultant with LuLaRoe, a clothing company that’s generated a mountain of negative publicity over the years. Christine has also promoted makeup from Younique, another MLM, on her social media.

Some people have criticized the TLC stars’ involvement with MLMs. But that doesn’t seem to deter them from shilling various products. In May, Meri even clapped back after one person called LuLaRoe a pyramid scheme.

“Fun fact, a pyramid scheme is when you pay money and you don’t get anything in return,” she wrote on Instagram (via The Sun). “But with LuLaRoe you actually get something in return, and that’s called super cute clothes!

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.