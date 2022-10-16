‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans

As season 17 of Sister Wives evolves, some fans believe yet another wife is in the process of quietly leaving her polygamist clan behind. In the most recent drama-filled episode of the TLC series, Janelle Brown moved into an RV on the family’s Coyote Pass property after the lease on her rental home expired. Husband Kody’s reaction was not as she expected. This move led fans to believe that with each step Janelle takes, she is “quietly quitting” her family, and Kody won’t notice.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody and Janelle Brown clashed over RV purchase

During the series’ Oct. 9 episode, Kody and Janelle clashed over her purchase of an RV.

“We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says, as reported by Us Weekly. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this will come together.”

Janelle was excited about the prospect of living on the land the family had purchased three years prior. She believed it would spur other family members to build their homes. However, cracks in Janelle and Kody’s relationship came to the forefront after the couple discussed her purchase in separate confessionals.

“There are things that Janelle does frequently that aren’t like a married husband and wife,” Kody tells the cameras. “We do things separately.” Janelle, for her part, argues: “He’s no longer advocating. He’s no longer acting as my husband here.”

Fans believe Janelle Brown is ‘quiet quitting’ the family, and Kody won’t notice

In a Reddit post, Sister Wives fans believe that Janelle Brown is “quiet quitting” their family, and the worst part, they wrote, is that Kody likely won’t notice.

“He could turn up and see the RV gone and assume she just went away for a weekend, and then contact her and have her say, Kody, we left two months ago,” wrote one fan.

“She’s beyond checked out; she’s quietly quitting,” penned a second viewer.

“The old Janelle hated confrontation, stayed in the background, and didn’t think she deserved much. Now she has a lot to say and confronts Kody head-on. She’s tag-teaming with Christine [Brown] like an Olympian,” noted a third Reddit user.

“I think she is just waiting for her youngest daughter Savannah to graduate high school, and she will announce her divorce,” claimed a fourth viewer.

‘Sister Wives’ family reveals true feelings about Janelle’s RV in a new episode

TLC dropped a teaser for its newest episode, “Telling Truely,” on October 12. Christine tells her daughter Truely about her divorce from Kody. She also shares they are moving to Utah without the Brown patriarch.

Also featured in the episode is a family visit from Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown to Janelle’s RV. In a YouTube clip, some family members revealed their true feelings about Janelle’s decision.

In the clip, a smirking Robyn says there isn’t an RV big enough for her five kids. Meri deadpanned that living in an RV wasn’t something she would do unless “I were traveling the country.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

