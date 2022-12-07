‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Tired of ‘Being Beaten Into Submission’ and ‘Kowtowing’ to Kody Brown’s Demands

A heated discussion between Janelle Brown and Kody Brown of TLC’s Sister Wives reveals their marriage is continuing on a downward spiral. Janelle’s frustration is evident during a confessional featured on an upcoming series episode. She claims she is tired of “being beaten into submission” and “kowtowing” to her husband’s many demands.

Janelle and Kody discussed their fractured relationship

Janelle and Kody married in 1993, and she is the second of his four wives. During season 17, Janelle and Kody have been dissecting their bond, with Kody saying he was “begging” for a closer relationship with Janelle and that he doesn’t “feel love” from her.”

Janelle explains, in a confessional, how she developed this independent spirit through her years as Kody’s second wife. She said, “I guess for years and years, I’ve made decisions for myself. You cannot depend on your husband to meet all of your needs.”

However, when Kody stressed that Janelle conforms to behave more like his “loyal” fourth wife, Robyn, she became visibly frustrated on-camera. She said, “All I’m hearing is, ‘Robyn [Brown] is perfect, Robyn is great, Robyn treats me the way I’m supposed to be. You need to all of a sudden be this way. We have a small team. Everybody’s gotta conform, and then we’re good.’ No, that’s not what I signed up for.”

Janelle Brown is tired of ‘being beaten into submission’ and ‘kowtowing’ to Kody’s demands

In a very telling talking head, Janelle shared her frustration with Kody’s behavior toward her and their children. She shared her feelings in a clip posted of the series’ December 11th episode to Reddit.

Before Janelle spoke in a solo confessional, she and Kody differed over his coronavirus (COVID-19) rules and how they affected her family. She told him, “you and I see it very differently, and it’s not all my fault.”

She continued, “I did what I could. I was walking a line between my adult children and everybody else. I followed all the CDC’s guidelines.” Janelle then accused Kody of claiming she was a COVID denier and revealed she did everything she could to protect her family, including getting vaccinated.

Janelle then dropped a bombshell. She admitted she didn’t have to “stand here and defend myself. It is the same old argument. I don’t need to be beaten into submission and made to kowtow. I’m not; I don’t need this.”

“In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m independent. I’m not going to stand here and get yelled at. I just don’t need it, and I don’t deserve it,” Janelle concluded as the clip closed.

‘Sister Wives’ viewers were thrilled by Janelle’s defiance

In response to Janelle’s confessional, Reddit users were thrilled not only for her apparent defiance of her husband but how it appeared she had finally broken free from his dominating rules.

“I love how Janelle emphasized that SHE WAS VACCINATED (I bet Robyn and Kody are not). So why would she stay there and get yelled at while she did everything she had to do to protect against COVID? Kody is just furious because he knows he f***** up. He gave up his family to hide with Robyn and his favorite children, blaming all of this on disrespecting his rules,” wrote one viewer.

“It’s so interesting to see him use his tantrum to shut down Janelle, making a fair point. He asked her to follow his rules but didn’t tell her what those rules were for a long time. This makes it unreasonable for him to criticize Janelle for not following the rules, and he knows it,” a second Reddit claimed.

A third poster applauded, “Janelle, good for you, damn it. You are right. These people will never understand reason. They will never let this go. You don’t deserve this, and you can do it on your own, as you said.”

“Props to Janelle for standing up to him, though. Maybe not with the same intensity I would have, but at least someone is finally saying something to him,” penned the fourth fan.

