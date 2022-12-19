‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown’s Biggest Fear Has Nothing to Do With His 3 Broken Marriages

Sister Wives star Kody Brown‘s push to create a large family with many wives was unlike anything TLC viewers had seen previously upon the series’ 2010 debut. He appeared committed to a doctrine that seemed logistically impossible for everyone involved to be happy. Flash forward 12 years, and no one in the Brown family, including Kody, seems satisfied. However, Kody did admit to one fear that appears to propel him to continue with the series, even with three broken marriages in his wake.

Kody Brown

Season 17 pulled back the curtain on the many cracks in the Brown family

Throughout season 17 of Sister Wives, Kody failed at what appeared to be three of his four marriages. In earlier seasons, it seemed he wanted to do his best to keep Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Christine Brown happy. Currently, most of his wives were left on their own while Kody stuck close to the one woman who conformed to his desire for patriarchy, Robyn Brown.

When Christine decided to leave the family in Nov. 2021, the clan was in upheaval. As filming continued, Kody’s erratic behavior was captured on camera. Viewers were shocked at his mistreatment of his third wife as she calmly planned her exit.

Subsequently, Kody rebuffed Janelle’s attempts at reconnection. He also confessed in a sit-down that he wouldn’t care if his first wife, Meri left and married another. Both women have since announced their splits from the Brown patriarch.

However, there appeared to be one thing that fans couldn’t put their finger on throughout the season. Why continue filming when the family fell apart? The answer seemed to reveal itself during part one of the Sister Wives tell-all when Kody stated his biggest fear.

Kody’s biggest fear has to do with money

Sitting down with tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan, Kody discussed his relationships with Christine and Meri in part one of the three-part season-ender. He also inadvertently spilled the reason why the family keeps filming despite the show’s contents no longer fitting its theme.

As Kody discussed his feelings about Christine leaving, many other unresolved issues arose. He admitted his refusal to believe he failed at the relationship was one of the reasons he was so adamant about not wanting her to leave.

That was when Kody shared a bombshell: poverty is the only thing that scares him.

While the tell-all did not further explore the topic, viewers were left scratching their heads at his statement. It appeared so off-topic they deduced Kody inadvertently spilled the beans as to why the family continues to film even though they are fractured.

‘Sister Wives’ fans were stunned by his admission

Kody Brown, 'Sister Wives' Season 17

Fans zoned in on Kody’s statement about money in a Reddit post. They deduced money is why the family continues to film even though there are no longer any sister wives.

“‘Nothing scares me but poverty.’ We know, Kody. We know,” wrote one viewer.

“I really loved when he told Christine that he feared she would marry someone else in Utah and get greedy and take all his money. Bro, what money??” penned a second fan.

“That’s the only thing he fears… not losing his family. Then go broke. Such a gross moment” claimed a third Reddit user.

“Fitting punishment since he is afraid of NOTHING except poverty,” noted a fourth viewer.

The second installment of the Sister Wives tell-all airs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, beginning at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.