‘Sister Wives’: Did Kody Brown Fake Outburst for TLC’s Cameras or Is This How He Behaves? Fans Are Divided

After a season that teased a hot-button moment where Sister Wives star Kody Brown exploded at Christine Brown, fans suspected more was occurring behind the scenes than what was seen on-camera. Some fans suggested Kody faked his outburst for TLC’s cameras, while others believe that, privately, this is how he behaves when he is angry. Fans appeared divided about both points on social media.

Kody Brown of TLC’s Sister Wives | TLC/YouTube

The deteriorating relationship between the Brown family

Throughout season 17 of the TLC series, relationships between the members of the Brown family have deteriorated beyond repair. The division between the wives is in the open. Also, there is apparent favoritism from the family patriarch toward his wife, Robyn Brown.

On camera, Christine appeared calm and collected as she tried to explain to Kody why she wanted to leave their marriage of over 25 years. However, Kody’s responses ranged from anger to compassion in these conversations. But, once he and Christine joined other family members, his behavior changed dramatically.

Kody’s empathy toward Christine’s feelings switched to an angry response, particularly when discussing her move to Utah with his wives Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. His feelings came to a head during the series’ Nov. 13 episode titled “A Knife in the Kidneys” when he exploded in anger toward his third wife, seemingly in Robyn’s defense.

Was Kody Brown’s outburst an act, wonders fans?

The #SisterWives fall silent as Kody says his piece. pic.twitter.com/pawSkll0Yd — TLC Network (@TLC) November 13, 2022

Robyn’s crying at Christine’s rejection of their family spurred Kody Brown’s outburst. Christine told Robyn that she wanted distance from her, Meri, and Kody. The Brown patriarch claimed that Christine treated Robyn “like dirt” from the very beginning of their relationship. Christine denied these accusations.

Kody paused, strolled across Christine’s porch, where his wives were seated, then began dramatically yelling at Christine. Fans wondered if Kody planned his reaction or if the demeaning way he spoke to his third wife was normal within their relationship on Reddit.

“Do you guys believe Kody played it up for the cameras, or is this authentic? An omega breakdown from Kody, the drama queen,” one fan questioned. “I can’t help but think that some of the things he said to Christine, he should have said before. He has had plenty of opportunities. Christine has been trying to speak with him for years! His belief that his wives are playing games when they open their hearts is disgusting. It cost him dearly.”

“This is a great question. I think it’s both,” responded a second viewer. “He’s a grown adult having a meltdown tantrum like a 5-year-old over something he’s known about for a long time. I think this emotion comes from his sense of manhood. How dare a woman choose to leave me without my permission?”

They continued, “Filming this scene seemed to permit him to go crazy. I think he took the opportunity to denigrate Christine on camera, and then later, if criticized, could claim it was drama for the show and not real life. I think he uses this occasion to try and take back what he perceives as emotional power.”

Other viewers believe Kody’s outburst was normal behavior

Robyn wonder if she can have a relationship with Christine outside of being #SisterWives. pic.twitter.com/EVnhv7haRo — TLC Network (@TLC) November 13, 2022

Other Reddit fans believe Kody’s angry outburst was normal behavior.

“I don’t think he’s faking or up playing here, I think stuff like this has happened before, but I think the cameras are making him feel like he has to defend himself in this over-the-top way publicly,” a fan wrote. “I don’t think they’re all in on it, though. Look at Christine’s neck. It’s totally flushed red. She gets that whenever her emotions are high, you can’t fake that. She’s just waiting for the storm to pass.”

“Good take on it. It does seem like the women’s emotions are very (oddly) controlled, given the strong outburst he has. It probably is much better NOT to engage with Kody. He will just want to talk his way around everything,” they deduced in a comment on the social media site. “He keeps saying things like ‘adults don’t act like this,’ etc., but just acts like a petulant child instead of someone managing four households, four separate families.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

