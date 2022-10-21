‘Sister Wives’ Does Kody Brown’s ‘Patriarchy’ Comment Mean He’s Taking a New Wife? Some Fans Think So

On the heels of Christine Brown‘s plans to leave her polygamist family on Sister Wives, husband Kody Brown announced his remaining three wives should “conform to patriarchy.” His comment made some viewers believe Kody had plans to take a new wife, filling the void Christine left behind. Here is why fans believe Kody’s comment means a significant change is on the horizon for the Brown family.

Kody Brown believes his initial attempt at polygamy failed

On the Oct. 2 episode of Sister Wives, Kody made a surprising remark regarding his family’s status. Kody, Christine, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown discussed Christine’s exit from the clan. During their talk, Kody put his foot down.

“I’m going to be the head of my household again, and I’m not circumvented in that. If everybody’s willing to conform to patriarchy again, ’cause I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy,” he says. “My bitterness is from trying to do that and not having the family I had thought about and designed.”

Janelle didn’t seem to receive Kody’s attitude change well. “Yeah, I didn’t know I’d signed up for patriarchy, but that’s not what we all agreed on in the beginning,” she said in a confessional.

However, Kody’s speech led some fans to believe a new family member was on the way. These are their reasons why.

Will Kody Brown take a fourth wife into his clan?

Kody Brown’s comments led some fans to believe Kody plans to introduce a new wife into his polygamist clan to fill the void caused by Christine’s absence. This strategic move wouldn’t be considered unusual for the Browns, who welcomed Robyn into their clan 16 years after Kody spiritually married third wife Christine.

However, in a Reddit post discussing the series, fans weighed in on Kody’s possibility of taking a new wife.

“Since he’s going back to ‘patriarchy,’ I wonder if he will try to find another wife. Robyn keeps saying she’s in the marriage because she wants a polygamist dynamic. But I think she would implode if Kody gave his love and attention to someone else. However, you never know!” wrote one viewer.

“Go back to season one. Kody had to ask his church leaders to court and marry Robyn. He reportedly got kicked out of his church since they disapproved of a fifth wife. He would have to find someone out in the world, and no woman who has watched the show would be so foolish,” penned a second fan.

“I think everyone on that show has been in on the ‘secret’ this has been a monogamous marriage with Robyn from the start. I think he finally found someone he wanted to be with and made the arrangement not to include the other three in any ‘marriage’ for years,” deduced one viewer.

They continued. “Kody acts like he’s the victim, but he’s not. He wants patriarchy; well, mister, providing for your family is a staple of patriarchy, so start acting like a man respected by his wives.”

Thus far, the polygamist family has reportedly not welcomed a new wife

Current episodes of Sister Wives were filmed in early to mid-2021, ahead of Christine’s formal Instagram announcement she left her marriage in November of that same year. As Kody and Robyn do not keep up their social media accounts, viewers are left unaware if plans are in the works to welcome a new wife to their family.

However, Christine, Meri, and Janelle are active on social media. None of the women have given any indication their family is expanding again. Christine shares photos of her travels with her children, as does Janelle. Meri promotes her MLM business LuLaRoe and her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

