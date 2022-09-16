‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Plays the Victim in Teaser for Next Episode

Kody Brown is throwing a pity party as his marriage to Christine Brown unravels. In a clip from the September 18 episode of Sister Wives, Kody laments the “injustice” that’s being done to him as Christine tries to extricate herself from their failing relationship.

Kody and Christine Brown continue to argue in the next episode of ‘Sister Wives’

Sister Wives viewers got a front-row seat to Kody’s ugly split from his third wife in the season premiere of the TLC show, which aired September 11. In that episode, the at-odds couple sparred as he tried to convince Christine to stay in their plural marriage, even though they no longer had an intimate relationship.

In episode 2, Kody and Christine continue to go head-to-head. A clip (via YouTube), shows her telling him she wants to move from Flagstaff to Salt Lake City with their daughter Truely. Kody isn’t having it.

“I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s going to take Truely and move to Utah. Truely’s my child,” he said.

“Men don’t win in the divorce world,” he added. “I’ve done my research.”

Kody feels an ‘injustice’ is being done

Kody’s lack of attraction to Christine – which dates back to before their wedding – isn’t the only issue in their relationship. She’s also hinted that Kody is not much of a presence in her and their children’s lives. One reason she wants to move back to Utah? To give her youngest daughter the family support system that she doesn’t have in Utah. Christine has also pointed to Kody’s failure to show up for their daughter Ysabel’s surgery in 2020 as a moment when she realized the marriage was over, telling People it was “​​a good wake-up call.”

But Kody can’t seem to see Christine’s side of the situation. In a teaser (via Twitter) for the next episode, he was focused on himself.

“It feels like this major injustice that is being done to me,” he says in a confessional. “And it galls me.”

Christine says she’s given Kody plenty of chances, but he’s repeatedly failed to step up as a partner and a parent.

“I can’t keep waiting for him to be an involved husband,” she says.

Robyn says Kody is ‘an angry man right now’

As Christine and Kody attempt to hash out their issues, he also has to manage his relationships with his other wives: Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. Robyn – who Christine has said is Kody’s “favorite wife” – has noticed a change in his attitude.

“Kody’s an angry man right now,” she says in the teaser. “Because of what’s going on with him and Christine, he’s not himself.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

