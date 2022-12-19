‘Sister Wives’ Fans Repulsed After Kody Brown Reduces 2 of His Wives to Panting Dogs Trying to Get His Attention

The first installment of TLC’s Sister Wives tell-all tried to make sense of the official end of three of Kody Brown’s marriages over one year. However, the Brown patriarch put his foot in his mouth when he spoke poorly of two of his former wives, repulsing fans after likening them to panting dogs. He used the analogy to support his claim that Janelle and Christine Brown begged to join his polygamist family.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Former polygamist patriarch Kody Brown is now a monogamist

Open polygamist Kody Brown shared his life with the world when Sister Wives debuted in 2010. The series intended to show the normal function of a plural family. While the show began with just three wives, The Browns added a fourth before the end of season one.

Kody Brown married his first wife, Meri, in 1990. Janelle entered their family in 1993, followed by Christine in 1994. Robyn joined the clan in 2010.

During part one of the tell-all, Meri confirms her marriage to Kody is over — and he decides to walk away. This announcement comes after Kody and Janelle confirmed they were separated and a year after Christine and Kody announced their split after more than 25 years of marriage.

Kody currently lives with his legal wife, Robyn, who appears to have conformed to Kody’s demands for loyalty and respect from his wives, despite his apparent decision not to reciprocate in the same manner. However, as he spoke of his relationships, Kody shamed two of his former wives by claiming they acted in an unbecoming manner in their quest to join his family. Fans quickly clapped back on social media.

‘Sister Wives’ fans were repulsed by Kody Brown reducing two of his wives to panting dogs

In part one of the Sister Wives tell-all, Kody used an analogy to describe Janelle and Christine’s desire to join his polygamist family with Meri. Not only did he explain his feelings, but he acted them out in a video posted to Reddit.

He said Janelle and Christine panted like dogs for his attention as they professed their marriage intentions. Even worse, he acted it out, raising his hand and panting aloud to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan. Fans reacted with disgust to Kody’s actions in a Reddit thread.

“Well, I hope that his grown-up kids see this and start removing him from their lives,” one fan wrote. They continued. “Kody should be ashamed of himself for the ‘panting and pick me’; it’s revisionist history and frankly disgusting. He gets off on humiliating Christine, Meri, and now Janelle also. It’s awful.”

“Is this how he thanks the wives for all the years together and the children?” questioned a second viewer. “He’s failing to respect the children’s mothers and is disrespecting the children. He should be careful with what he’s saying because no one will tolerate his disrespect.”

A third Reddit fan shared, “Absolutely disgusting to speak about the mothers of his children as dogs begging for him.”

“It’s embarrassing for him to talk like this about three women who, over 30 years, gave him 13 children and bore the brunt of raising those 13 kids alone (he was rarely around once Robyn showed up),” a fourth fan deduced.

Can Kody Brown come back from his commentary?

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody’s statements during part one of the TLC tell-all were so inflammatory, say fans, that there may be no coming back from his actions.

“He’s acting like the women were stupid and eager to join his patriarchy. His imitation shows his strong dislike and lack of respect. Unhinged. He treats them like fools and like they are the enemy; what happens next?” asked one follower.

“Kody has an inflated sense of self – he thinks he’s the smartest in the room and can convince the world to believe his lies and his version of events. He’s humiliating himself internationally in the process,” deduced a second viewer in the post’s comments section.

The second installment of the Sister Wives tell-all airs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.