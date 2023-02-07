‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Always Put Robyn Brown’s Needs First, Even During Son Logan’s Graduation

Sister Wives star Kody Brown always appeared to put the needs of his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, first. Since she joined the family in 2010, Robyn and Kody seemed to have a closer relationship than his other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine. However, fans took notice of Kody’s favoritism toward Robyn early on when in season 5, he allowed her to arrive late to Logan’s high school graduation.

Robyn and Kody Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

The season five ‘Sister Wives’ episode opened fans’ eyes to Kody’s behavior regarding Robyn

In season five of Sister Wives, Robyn chooses to attend Logan’s graduation later than the rest of the family. She believed her son, Solomon, was too young to sit still for so long.

However, Robyn left too late and got lost outside the arena. She called Kody to leave the ceremony and find her because she couldn’t find the door to let her into the ceremony.

Meri told Kody that he couldn’t leave because he would miss this critical moment in his firstborn son’s life. However, he leaves the family to try and find Robyn, leading Janelle to say in a couch confessional, “You’re gonna go try and help Robyn, and you’re gonna miss it.” He ultimately sees his son graduate seated with three of his wives, sans Robyn.

‘Sister Wives’ fans couldn’t believe Kody’s priorities at that titular moment in Logan’s life

In a Reddit post that discussed the episode, fans weighed in on Robyn’s growing importance in Kody’s life as early as season 5. They couldn’t imagine putting the needs of one wife against his children.

“Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot and someone missed an event for one of Robyn’s kids. it would be the end of the world!” one fan wrote.

“Robyn always says things to make it sound like she’s the biggest supporter of the whole family, but her actions show otherwise,” a second viewer penned. “She will always do what is in her best interest, and sometimes it’s to the detriment of the family, but she manipulates everyone to think she’s all about the family.”

A third fan claimed, “Robyn came into the family to make the TLC show happen. It was clear that Logan had no respect for her because he was old enough to see what was happening. Robyn has never sacrificed a single thing for ‘the family.'”

They continued, “She has always had her own house, her kids are always her priority, and she expects everyone to treat her like she has always been around when that is not the case. Even Mykelti’s wedding had a big scene because Robyn’s kids were sick (like always) and had to be accommodated.”

Kody has since pegged Robyn as the one with whom he ‘finds favor’

Kody has tiptoed around calling Robyn his favorite wife for years. Instead, during the season 17 tell-all finale, he said she was “finding favor” with him. He defended Robyn, telling show host Sukanya Krishnan, “You don’t have any idea what work she has done, what she had done as a person, the sacrifices, the games she hasn’t played.”

Kody appears to have radically changed his tune regarding his three other wives. He continued, “You want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing somebody to trash talk me. Or do you want to sit here and be the one who is trash-talking me?”

“Meri, Janelle, and Christine have s***-talked me from the beginning of all of our marriages,” Kody claims. “To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you s***-talk me,” he said.

Since the season 17 finale aired, Meri, Janelle, and Christine have all left Kody. He remains married to Robyn, and they live together with their children in Flagstaff, Arizona.