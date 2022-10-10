‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say ‘It’s About Time’ Kody Brown Admits Family Is ‘Dysfunctional’

TLC’s Sister Wives has highlighted the problems that have broken the Brown family wide open over the past several years. No more so has this been more apparent than the dissolution of Kody and Christine Brown‘s marriage during season 17. Throughout this season, family patriarch Kody appears to have blamed others for his shortcomings as a husband. However, he finally admitted to the “dysfunction” that runs rampant through his clan, and fans say, “it’s about time.”

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown admitted he feels ‘separated’ from his family

Kody said during the series’ Oct. 9 episode that he and Christine had been on the “fast track from separation to divorce now for a few months.” He also said he felt “separated” from his family, which includes wives Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown, and eighteen children.

“I feel very separated from the family. I’ve struggled through this process. My life is in limbo because Christine’s leaving, and I don’t know what that looks like. I’ve been in the anger phase of divorce, so I’ve not been addressing it very well.” Kody explained.

In a separate confessional, Kody’s first wife, Meri, addressed the problems in their relationship. She was distraught after Kody believed she would leave the family and move to Utah to run her bed and breakfast after her mother Bonnie’s death.

“I was here are the very beginning. I helped start this family. It was him and me, and we had plans. He loved me,” Meri said during a confessional. “For him to be like, ‘Um, just go up there now.’ It didn’t make sense,” reported Us Weekly.

Kody Brown said his original idea for plural marriage seems so ‘dysfunctional’ now on ‘Sister Wives’

The Brown patriarch was hopeful that after splitting from Christine, he would be able to maintain a family relationship with her and their children. Kody acknowledged he’s “struggling with sort of a state of regret” about the state of their once-happy union and the dissolution of the family ideal he once believed.

“It’s weird to be left,” he admitted. “It’s made me question getting into plural marriage, my faith, and religion. The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now.

“I’ve got what feels like very strained relationships with a bunch of the kids. I don’t feel like I’ve got the respect I should have,” he concluded. “No, I’m not OK. I’m here. I’m in a funk. It’s this loneliness combined with bitterness with the entire family.”

Fans say, ‘it’s about time’

Fans of the TLC series say, “it’s about time” that Kody got some perspective on the way he has handled his familial relationships. They shared their opinions on Reddit.

“I yelled at the screen: “You mean like how Meri, Janelle, and Christine have suffered the consequences of YOUR choices. You stopped treating them like wives and cut them off physically, emotionally, and literally? You mean like that?” wrote one viewer.

“Nothing can be his fault. He’ll never accept these are the consequences of his actions of neglecting his wives. It’s about time he woke up,” penned a second fan.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

