‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children

Sister Wives fans have long suspected Kody Brown has a favorite wife. His favoritism toward Robyn has been the main chatter in social media groups for several years. But, it has only been recently that other wives, such as Christine and Janelle Brown, openly admit it. However, one season 17 moment, particularly, has fans of the TLC show abuzz. They believe it’s the moment that shows Kody favors Robyn Brown and her children most of all.

Janelle Brown is ready to build on the family’s Coyote Pass land, but Kody’s dragging his feet

Throughout season 17, Janelle has been very outspoken about wanting to build on the family’s Coyote Pass land. After losing her rental home, Janelle purchased an RV to live on the property, reportedly as a way to spur the family to begin building.

The Brown’s purchased the large plot of land in 2018 after moving to Flagstaff, Arizona. The idea was to build separate homes for Kody’s four wives and their families. Kody also floated around a secondary notion. He entertained the thought of making one large home where all the families could live together, similar to their Utah living conditions.

In a recent episode, Janelle and Kody verbally battled over building on the land. First, he claimed the family didn’t have enough money to pay off the property’s outstanding balance. Then, he told Janelle they had money to make a down payment on Christine’s old home, where Janelle could live while she built her house.

Janelle later presented plans to Kody, who dragged his feet, saying that the property needed to be subdivided from four to five lots now that Christine had left the polygamist clan. This confused Janelle as only three wives remained.

‘Sister Wives’ fans believe this was the moment that showed Kody Brown favored Robyn Brown and her children

Kody telling Janelle he wanted to subdivide the original property from four lots into five was the moment that rang a bell for Sister Wives fans on Reddit. They believe that moment spoke volumes of how much Kody favored Robyn and her children over his remaining two wives.

“Robyn has said as much. She said, ‘each wife’s plot will be their kid’s inheritance.’ That was last season, I believe. That caught my attention. If this truly is a family, shouldn’t all the kids get the same inheritance? Now the wives are leaving or being cast out. It’s messed up,” deduced one Reddit user.

“Absolutely. The Sobyn Manor is very close to the CP [Coyote Pass] plots. Pay off the land using the other wives’ money, get rid of the wives, assume ownership, and pass them on to the children,” wrote a second viewer.

“And then all of her family will live the magical lifestyle that Kody envisions. No other sister wives or other children allowed,” a third fan agreed.

“Makes sense since Kody doesn’t want to redraw even though they should need one less lot with Christine gone. I think that was a real clarifying moment for Janelle,” explained the fourth fan.

Janelle’s frustration with Kody’s behavior is evident

In a very telling talking head, Janelle shared her frustration with Kody’s behavior toward her and their children. She shared her feelings in a clip posted of the series’ December 11th episode in a separate Reddit post.

Before Janelle spoke in a solo confessional, she and Kody differed over his coronavirus (COVID-19) rules and how they affected her family. She told him, “you and I see it very differently, and it’s not all my fault.”

She continued, “I did what I could. I was walking a line between my adult children and everybody else. I followed all the CDC’s guidelines.” Janelle then accused Kody of claiming she was a COVID denier and revealed she did everything possible to protect her family, including getting vaccinated.

Janelle then dropped a bombshell. She admitted she didn’t have to “stand here and defend myself. It is the same old argument. I don’t need to be beaten into submission and made to kowtow. I’m not; I don’t need this.”

“In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m independent. I’m not going to stand here and get yelled at. I don’t need it, and I don’t deserve it,” Janelle concluded as the clip closed.

